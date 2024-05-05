May 4, 2024 at 10:27 pm

Water Sommelier Dropped H20 Knowledge For Those Of Us Who Are Always Running To The Bathroom On Flights

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

The internet is such a fantastic source for hacks, tips, tricks especially when it comes to air travel.

Being on planes has become a ubiquitous facet of modern life, large parts of it that we all just have to suck it up and go along with.

One of those facets being our health; both in the airports and the planes themselves.

Well one TikToker named Martin is here to share some great information about water, and staying hydrated while on the plane.

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

“The Fiji water flight hack works, I didn’t p** once on the flight. I’ve put all my flight hacks in a series.”

His advice is so crucial for those of us who really prefer to avoid airplane bathrooms.

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

“Airplane cabins have very low humidity levels, so therefore it’s extremely important to be hydrated.”

He goes on to detail that those electrolytes are an ever-important detail in helping stay hydrated.

And something like Fiji water, designed to have high levels of it, is a great way to not be going to the bathroom all flight!

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

Check out his charming, informative video here:

@martinrieseofficial

#stitch with @Mr Plane Guy | Travel & Banter yes, its a life hack to drink spring or mineral water during your flight #water #watersommelier #waterguy #springwater #mineralwater #watertiktok #martinriese #flight #plane #lifehack #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fy

♬ original sound – Martin Riese

Let’s see what folks had to say.

Most people, like this person, took the hydration narration to heart!

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

Another commenter thought Liquid IV was a game changer for flights.

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

One person pointed out this side fact about Fiji, that makes it so pleasant.

Source: TikTok/@martinrieseofficial

This is the kind of advice the internet is for.

Don’t come for our TikTok hacks.

