Water Sommelier Dropped H20 Knowledge For Those Of Us Who Are Always Running To The Bathroom On Flights
by Chris Allen
The internet is such a fantastic source for hacks, tips, tricks especially when it comes to air travel.
Being on planes has become a ubiquitous facet of modern life, large parts of it that we all just have to suck it up and go along with.
One of those facets being our health; both in the airports and the planes themselves.
Well one TikToker named Martin is here to share some great information about water, and staying hydrated while on the plane.
“The Fiji water flight hack works, I didn’t p** once on the flight. I’ve put all my flight hacks in a series.”
His advice is so crucial for those of us who really prefer to avoid airplane bathrooms.
“Airplane cabins have very low humidity levels, so therefore it’s extremely important to be hydrated.”
He goes on to detail that those electrolytes are an ever-important detail in helping stay hydrated.
And something like Fiji water, designed to have high levels of it, is a great way to not be going to the bathroom all flight!
Check out his charming, informative video here:
Let’s see what folks had to say.
Most people, like this person, took the hydration narration to heart!
Another commenter thought Liquid IV was a game changer for flights.
One person pointed out this side fact about Fiji, that makes it so pleasant.
This is the kind of advice the internet is for.
Don’t come for our TikTok hacks.
