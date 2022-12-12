Dec 15, 2022

12 Tweets From Parents That Are Totally Hilarious

Parents, do you need a break?

Are you more than a little bit stressed out because your kids are driving you up the wall?

Then you need to kick your feet up, ignore your kiddos for a couple of minutes, and look at these hilarious tweets from moms and dads.

Enjoy!

1. They’ll learn…

Their day is coming…

2. Isn’t this fun?!?!

Sounds like a hoot.

3. All that hard work down the drain.

Ungrateful kids!

4. Getting less strict.

Go ahead and do whatever you want…

5. Not creepy at all…

I never thought about it this way…

6. Good luck to you!

See if you can squeeze it all in.

7. Let’s try that again.

That kid was WAY off.

8. Went too far this time.

You had a good run.

9. Here we are…

Funny how things work out.

10. Too late for that.

If you could turn back time…

11. They’re really in for it.

Let’s hope they can pull it off!

12. Nice work!

Parents, this is how it’s done.

twistedsifter on facebook 12 Tweets From Parents That Are Totally Hilarious

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter