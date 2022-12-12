12 Tweets From Parents That Are Totally Hilarious
Parents, do you need a break?
Are you more than a little bit stressed out because your kids are driving you up the wall?
Then you need to kick your feet up, ignore your kiddos for a couple of minutes, and look at these hilarious tweets from moms and dads.
Enjoy!
1. They’ll learn…
Their day is coming…
My teen- *with a mouthful of burger and fries* Must be nice to be an adult and do whatever you want
Me- *picking at my salad and holding the bill*- Yeah, it’s been a real treat
— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 3, 2022
2. Isn’t this fun?!?!
Sounds like a hoot.
I've got my daughter and her friend playing a game called "scrub the baseboards clean." This is peak parenting.
— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) November 13, 2022
3. All that hard work down the drain.
Ungrateful kids!
My twins learned some new adjectives at school today and are currently arguing about whether the dinner I cooked is abominable or diabolical
— MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 14, 2022
4. Getting less strict.
Go ahead and do whatever you want…
Parents to their first born: don’t hurt yourself
Parents to their last born: try not to kill yourself
— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 7, 2022
5. Not creepy at all…
I never thought about it this way…
A totally not creepy thing about parenthood is when your kids start losing teeth you have a dedicated place in your house where you keep parts of their body.
— OyVeyLady (@OyVeyLady) November 14, 2022
6. Good luck to you!
See if you can squeeze it all in.
Welcome to parenthood. You have way more shit to do, and way less time to do it in.
— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) November 5, 2022
7. Let’s try that again.
That kid was WAY off.
5: please can I have an apple
Me: sure *gives apple*
5: oh dear
Me: what’s up
5: I can’t eat that apple
Me: why not
5: it’s not a donut
— MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 8, 2022
8. Went too far this time.
You had a good run.
7 called the dinner my wife made tonight "prison food". Visitation will be from 1-3 this Friday with a memorial service immediately after.
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 10, 2022
9. Here we are…
Funny how things work out.
Welcome to parenthood. You never thought you'd want to fight a 5yo, but here we are.
— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) November 9, 2022
10. Too late for that.
If you could turn back time…
Hubs: I’ve decided I don’t want to have children.
Me: You’re about 9 years too late.
— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) November 15, 2022
11. They’re really in for it.
Let’s hope they can pull it off!
Raising teenagers makes raising a toddler look like the easiest time in my life. Sorry for the bad news, toddler parents.
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 11, 2022
12. Nice work!
Parents, this is how it’s done.
I just told my kids they’ll never beat me at the silent treatment and they fell for it. The last 10 minutes have been heaven.
— Jawbreaker🎄 (@sixfootcandy) November 10, 2022