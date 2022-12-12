12 Tweets That Went Viral This Year Because They Are Totally Hysterical
1. You are correct.
That’s depressing.
Covid has fully convinced me that we would still be working during a zombie apocalypse
— sandy frizzle (@SandyFrizzle) July 18, 2022
2. Mind your own business.
And don’t look in there!
what the inside of my AirPods case looks like is between me and God
— kaleb (@kalubstudman) July 5, 2022
3. Are we being warned?
Someone needs to figure this out.
Has anyone tried putting all the Wordle answers together to see if they spell out a warning
— Jessie Cannizzaro (@JessCannizzaro) January 26, 2022
4. Don’t do it!
You’ll be sorry…
Don’t let Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck trick you into getting back together with your ex
— Lupe🐉 (@lupittaa5) April 9, 2022
5. This is amazing.
Some people…
Be careful out here my kings 😤 pic.twitter.com/PSqubOYRPm
— David Hughes (@david8hughes) March 20, 2022
6. Times have changed…
The future looks bright!
this is what they’re doing in school now? obviously i’m jealous pic.twitter.com/kE141Y7gPA
— the introverted hater (@violentlyepic) April 7, 2022
7. Why are you ignoring me?
Duolingo does NOT look happy.
Duolingo watching me do the wordle every day pic.twitter.com/GyGpDZcFkl
— Lauren Scharf (@LLcoolscharf) January 20, 2022
8. Why not?!?!
You might as well give it a shot.
Just filled up my tank and I’ve actually decided to put my car in neutral, open the door and use my feet like the flinstones
— fullsnackdeveloper.eth 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) March 8, 2022
9. We’ve made a breakthrough!
Oh, wait…
Caught omicron from my therapist. Never thought my first breakthrough would be Covid.
— Matt Kaye (@TheMattKaye) February 7, 2022
10. Those were wild times.
We all did things we’re not proud of…
yall really traumatized me two years ago because why do i have nine daycare-size cans of lysol in this apartment
— king crissle (@crissles) April 3, 2022
11. Think about that.
Weird, right?
A few years later this Mf landed Zendaya 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y7tqjWUn9p
— Hernandy – El Niño Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) February 25, 2022
12. Just like the mall.
See you in the food court!
Facebook is like the mall: it was a cool place to hang out when we were teenagers but now it’s a decaying monument to the past; I return there sporadically to shop & see elderly people getting into fights
— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 28, 2022
