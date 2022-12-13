13 Hilarious Tweets From This Year That Went Viral
Let me tell you something, folks: tweets only go viral for a couple of reasons…and today, we’re going to focus on the ones that were so popular because they are HILARIOUS.
Here are 13 perfect examples of what I’m talking about.
1. I’m on board with this.
Bring on the margs!
why pay $8 for a blue checkmark when you can pay $6 for a monthly marg? https://t.co/UgokHzw6iB
— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) November 1, 2022
2. You’re on your own with this one.
You want more grindage?
Decided to decline my $20,000 loan forgiveness. Grind never stops. I wish Biden would ADD $20,000 to my debt just so I can grind even HARDER
— collin (@h3ckdaddy) August 25, 2022
3. This is good.
And very accurate!
being on Twitter right now is like playing the violin on the titanic except we are also making fun of the iceberg and the iceberg is getting genuinely mad
— 🌻✨️Lauren Dombrowski🏴☠️🍊 (@callmekitto) November 6, 2022
4. You never know…
Could happen, right?
Queen Elizabeth will return in Multiverse of Madness
— Lolo (@LolOverruled) September 8, 2022
5. This is how dating works now.
Fun, huh?
“liked your story” so who’s gonna text first
— 𝙹 ☆ (@_jxmm_) November 26, 2022
6. A new experiment.
Let’s see what happens!
Idea to replace Twitter: we all get added to the same Google Doc and see what happens
— cass 🏳️⚧️ HADES 2 ERA (@cassbeewrites) April 26, 2022
7. How much time do you have?
Well, it all starts…
“Do you know anything about ‘Don’t Worry Darling?’” — my mom, reading me the movie listings this morning at the start of what she assumed would be a brief phone call.
— Lila Byock (Parody) (@LByock) September 23, 2022
8. Gettin’ it down!
So proud of that Roomba…
I get so proud when the roomba runs out of charge and makes it’s way back to the charging station like yes girl self care!!
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) May 11, 2022
9. You’re not alone.
There’s no escape from it.
my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/EOXSlMmr5Z
— veronica (@soitfuckingoes) November 27, 2022
10. That would be helpful.
Make it happen!
Tracking number isn’t enough, I need to be on the delivery drivers private story.
— #NFL (@1ckaay) February 10, 2022
11. What happened?
It seemed so promising…
apple car (1994) vs apple car (2022). this is not progress. pic.twitter.com/oFbpriSduA
— Harrison "Play Boots Quest DX on Steam/Itch" Lemke (@hplemke) May 18, 2022
12. Ladies, what’s your choice?
Take your time…
You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women
— Teresa (@teresaeliz) November 14, 2022
13. Kind of terrifying.
I wouldn’t want to wake up to that.
I really don’t know what to say about my hotel room view pic.twitter.com/LrLmwi1az2
— Alana Herrnson (@aperiplatypus) June 23, 2022
