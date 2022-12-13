Dec 15, 2022

13 Tweets That Are Gonna Make You Chuckle

Do you love to chuckle, or are you a total bummer?

I’m willing to bet that you fall into Category A.

And today we’re gonna make it happen for all you fun people!

Check out these tweets and go ahead and laugh as much as you want!

1. Totally over this road trip.

Can we go home now?

2. The way it ends.

You had a good run.

3. Y’all ready for this?

Gonna be a great season!

4. Don’t do it!

You knew it would come to this.

5. Enjoy the holidays!

Oh, wait…

6. What does it look like?

Stupid question!

7. The way it’s supposed to be.

You do the same thing!

8. It’s true!

It’s called “archaeology”.

9. You’re done.

Go ahead and get in.

10. Looks like some voodoo stuff.

Don’t take that home with you!

11. Here’s the agenda.

You should start doing this.

12. I got this.

Got it covered.

13. All the way across the room!

Hope you don’t break it!

twistedsifter on facebook 13 Tweets That Are Gonna Make You Chuckle

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter