13 Tweets That Are Gonna Make You Chuckle
Do you love to chuckle, or are you a total bummer?
I’m willing to bet that you fall into Category A.
And today we’re gonna make it happen for all you fun people!
Check out these tweets and go ahead and laugh as much as you want!
1. Totally over this road trip.
Can we go home now?
I think my dog is just done with our trip pic.twitter.com/1vU750bzRZ
— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) November 26, 2022
2. The way it ends.
You had a good run.
My self-driving Tesla crosses four lanes of freeway traffic in an attempt to jackknife an oncoming subaru. In the final seconds of my life, I’m filling out a captcha to try and regain control of the vehicle, but I don’t know which squares in the grid are “woke”
— Brian Firenzi (Parody) (@mrbrianfirenzi) November 26, 2022
3. Y’all ready for this?
Gonna be a great season!
I want to see kendall jenner take an improv class. and she’s not allowed to take a xanax or get an IV of vitamins beforehand. then I want kourtney to tour the factory where they make cheez its (this is a 2 hour episode) then I want kylie to do ayahuasca https://t.co/T2jc4kWLhr
— helena (@freshhel) November 25, 2022
4. Don’t do it!
You knew it would come to this.
when he asks for his hoody back pic.twitter.com/gwvyoFpcfK
— ivy ♡ *.✧ (@ivyluvx) November 27, 2022
5. Enjoy the holidays!
Oh, wait…
Happy Thanksgiving ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YybMRioWgv
— youngest known hag (@glamdemon2004) November 25, 2022
6. What does it look like?
Stupid question!
My family: u about to go to work???
Me in my work clothes: pic.twitter.com/Wz28YoRYUe
— PYPER🫐 (@badbbyaera) December 4, 2022
7. The way it’s supposed to be.
You do the same thing!
my dog looking at my camera roll pic.twitter.com/xhOeNWKm8K
— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 4, 2022
8. It’s true!
It’s called “archaeology”.
Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box? pic.twitter.com/cFZmWVfMXL
— Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) December 3, 2022
9. You’re done.
Go ahead and get in.
Me: *search my symptoms on google*
Google: pic.twitter.com/wGawY1QTvl
— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) December 3, 2022
10. Looks like some voodoo stuff.
Don’t take that home with you!
by far the weirdest thing i’ve ever found at this river. what is going on pic.twitter.com/WUbyfGfr2E
— SLUG (@generalslug) December 2, 2022
11. Here’s the agenda.
You should start doing this.
my dad goes to a bar with his friends every friday and he makes a list of discussion topics pic.twitter.com/dbW0QdOwxP
— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 3, 2022
12. I got this.
Got it covered.
my friends: “im not a hater but-”
me: “dont worry i am” pic.twitter.com/4DPYLMQJZ5
— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) December 4, 2022
13. All the way across the room!
Hope you don’t break it!
Ya’ll ever lost your phone in a blanket and sent that mf flying 😂
— M 🍓 (@babyariees) December 3, 2022
