13 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh Our Loud
We want to give you a heads-up that you’re about to fall in love…
With a bunch of tweets, that is!
So what do you say we dive in and get our laughter fix for the day?
Get started now!
1. Just sit there and look sick.
And look SAD.
*my mom telling the doctor how i feel*
me: pic.twitter.com/YI4hMtRYnj
— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) November 26, 2022
2. Mine, too!
Who will win this epic duel…?
This is my England vs. USA pic.twitter.com/2IuFvRFlHC
— Joe Gunn (@joegunn) November 25, 2022
3. That was not very nice.
How rude!
Ran into your mom at the aquarium pic.twitter.com/L76dW8UQnX
— Esmarelda Fitzmonster (@corihealey) November 25, 2022
4. I think I know what you’re talking about…
Read it over again…
The 19-year-olds who attend my favorite university didn’t score enough touchdowns today so I’m in the basement, drinking until I fall asleep. My wife is crying, begging me to come upstairs & watch a Muppet Christmas Carol with my family. “I don’t care if I die tonight” I whisper.
— Dan White (@atdanwhite) November 27, 2022
5. Don’t try this after you’ve been drinking.
A terrible idea!
I just need you to see the stairs in an apartment I viewed. Am I a mountain goat? pic.twitter.com/qazdB31z9I
— Ez (@ezzzzzzx) November 25, 2022
6. Someone had a good night!
Congratulations!
look at this special order i just had to make at work pic.twitter.com/3GDeklgGHc
— greenville, sc tap water fan account (@absinthefather) March 13, 2022
7. Don’t say that.
Ever again!
when someone pronounces “mature” as “matour” pic.twitter.com/p4oOzF9gPW
— kar🥂 (@krsklgn) February 24, 2022
8. Yeah, pretty much.
That’s when you reevaluate your whole life.
the male version of cutting your bangs in a moment of crisis is doing like 22 push-ups in your childhood bedroom
— donald boat (@laserboat999) March 8, 2022
9. Good point.
Maybe you should try it…
I never adjust the oven clock. I think it’s important to hear both sides
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) March 13, 2022
10. You did it!
The first person to ever pull this off!
I have my therapist HOOKED. Time was up and he said he really wanted to hear more 😂😭😭
— Luke Elliott (@LukeElliottS) March 11, 2022
11. Seems like he’s in a good place.
If you say so!
I asked the produce guy if I could try a grape and he said he wouldn’t care if I lit the store on fire with him in it
— alien skier (@clichedout) March 5, 2022
12. I want to go to a meat raffle.
Sounds like a blast!
went to my first meat raffle tonight and left with over 10lbs of chicken tenders pic.twitter.com/I5narLDhkQ
— kelbin (@pissboymcgee) March 5, 2022
13. That means you’re getting old.
Just sayin’…
I miss being a hater. Now I’ll hear a song at CVS and be like “omgg who is this, so fun!”
— Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) March 3, 2022
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny tweets, tweets