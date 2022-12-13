Dec 16, 2022

13 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh Our Loud

We want to give you a heads-up that you’re about to fall in love…

With a bunch of tweets, that is!

So what do you say we dive in and get our laughter fix for the day?

Get started now!

1. Just sit there and look sick.

And look SAD.

2. Mine, too!

Who will win this epic duel…?

3. That was not very nice.

How rude!

4. I think I know what you’re talking about…

Read it over again…

5. Don’t try this after you’ve been drinking.

A terrible idea!

6. Someone had a good night!

Congratulations!

7. Don’t say that.

Ever again!

8. Yeah, pretty much.

That’s when you reevaluate your whole life.

9. Good point.

Maybe you should try it…

10. You did it!

The first person to ever pull this off!

11. Seems like he’s in a good place.

If you say so!

12. I want to go to a meat raffle.

Sounds like a blast!

13. That means you’re getting old.

Just sayin’…

