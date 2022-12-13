13 Wild Direct Messages That Went Viral
Sometimes when you post something online you have no idea it’s going to resonate with millions of people.
Other times it’s not a surprise at all, and I have to think that these 13 people knew they had totally viral material before hitting ‘send.”
13. I have never cringed so hard.
Why would you…?
HELP IM SO CONFUSED DID U NOT READ WHAT I SAID😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/15Tv9oe8W9
— clare (@michaelshazee) December 8, 2022
12. Not just daughters.
I’m just saying.
daughters at any holiday family gathering: pic.twitter.com/ECMyyfhUUg
— grace (@gracesftdt) December 13, 2022
11. Well deserved.
Tell me you weren’t singing along.
When you're sick but you're also married to a very gay man. pic.twitter.com/cUkhBqR50v
— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 10, 2022
10. Classic.
You’ve gotta love to see it.
9. Well that was rude.
Thanks a lot, Mom.
Tough day of research pic.twitter.com/aOXGhzrZlK
— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) December 6, 2022
8. Why are men?
Dating is a hellscape.
I am in hell pic.twitter.com/mwgOmqdbWX
— sergeant dick lips the third (@TeahLhompson) December 10, 2022
7. They were in it for the prestige.
Well deserved, I’m sure.
— Danny Beard 🤡 (@thedannybeard) December 6, 2022
6. Real talk.
Silence those notifications after nine.
— g e o r g e t h o m a s (@georgewhyler) December 8, 2022
5. You might want to re-think that clown emoji.
I’m just saying.
lmao pic.twitter.com/5lJxNoi4cB
— Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) December 4, 2022
4. Stop it.
No seriously, you’ve gotta stop it.
— incel pickup lines (@incelReplies) December 8, 2022
3. We’ve all dreamed of doing this.
Only some people achieve greatness.
— ✧ (@northstardoll) December 5, 2022
2. “Sorry if this is weird.”
…are you, though?
this was INSANE pic.twitter.com/cn5CLq8wS2
— riley 🪩 (3am edition) (@rileywatsson) December 13, 2022
1. I suppose both can be true.
Probably not seductive, though.
mental illness is the ultimate rizz pic.twitter.com/yP5rC9ooND
— michael (@FilledwithUrine) December 4, 2022
I don’t even have words for some of these, I swear.
The internet is a wild and lawless place!
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · cringey texts, funny tweets, messages people regretted, people sharing funny texts