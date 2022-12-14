14 People Admit What They Find Really Cringeworthy
Get ready to cringe, friends…
Because AskReddit users didn’t hold back about things that they find to be totally cringeworthy.
Take a look at what they had to say!
1. Seriously!
“People watching videos at the coffee shop without headphones.
Earbuds are like $10, show some basic courtesy.”
2. Pretty bizarre.
“Adults whose entire lives revolve around Disney.
Jim Gaffigan has a great bit about Disney obsessed adults.
“Even the comic-con people think they’re crazy!””
3. Totally fake.
“Family bloggers doing “prank” channels even though the prank couldn’t be more obvious.
The camera is literally in their face.”
4. Second-hand embarrassment.
“TikTok dances on the street/public places.
I struggle to understand this one sometimes, prime second hand embarrassment.”
5. Always painful.
“Listening my recorded voice.
Do I really sound like that?”
6. Huge red flag.
“Sh**ting on people for trying to better themselves.
It’s a huge red flag if you’re hesitant to share good news with your friends/community.
Be excited when your people are doing things that excite them. Celebrate people finding their health.”
7. Get a life.
“People who’s entire personality is based on a single thing, regardless of what it is – their political beliefs, a video game/genre, a specific sport/team, their job, a musician they like, etc.”
8. LOL.
“People whose lives are an absolute self-induced disaster and post selfies with motivational quotes telling other people how to think and live.”
9. Really creepy.
“Those Tik Toks of women doing voiceovers of small children while trying to dress as s**y as possible to gain attention.”
10. Sit back and enjoy it.
“People who spend more time filming/taking pictures at gigs/sports events than actually living in the moment and enjoying it.”
11. Can’t stand it.
“Couples that speak to each other as babies in public.
“Aww wook at that sweetie boo boo” kind of stuff.
I just cant stand it.”
12. You sound very tough.
“People who list their education on dating/social platforms as “School of Life”.
I still laugh at an old colleague whose education history on Facebook was Degree in Hard Knocks from University of Life.
I’ve never been more embarrassed for another person.”
13. Don’t wanna see it.
“Public displays of kinks.
I really don’t care what you do in the bedroom but please don’t make me witness it when I’m at the supermarket.”
14. How edgy!
“Teenagers swearing every other word thinking they’re edgy or tough.
Swearing in the right context is fine. But all the time in either text or speech is cringeworthy.”
