14 People Share What They Think Is Surprisingly Illegal
I did not know that!
I have a feeling you’ll be uttering that phrase over and over again as you go through these responses from AskReddit users about what is surprisingly illegal.
Take a look at what they had to say!
1. Listen up, soldier!
“Until 2018 it was illegal under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (a special set of laws that apply to US military) it was illegal to have s** in any position other than missionary.
Still illegal under the UCMJ is adultery.”
2. Down in Texas.
“It’s illegal to own more than 6 s** toys in Texas.
5 is okay I guess, but you’re on thin ice.”
3. That’s scary.
“Police are not required by law to help you. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court.
In one particular case, the mother of two daughters who had a restraining order on their father called 911 to report that he had abducted them.
The police did nothing, and the father k**led the two little girls. The mother sued the police, and her case was thrown out, because police literally don’t have to do anything to help you.”
4. FYI.
“In Boise, Idaho you may not fish from a camel or giraffe’s back.
Hunting camels is illegal in Arizona.”
5. Uh oh.
“In Logan, Utah, if a married woman commits a crime in her husband’s presence, he is legally responsible.”
6. Go easy on the potatoes.
“If in Western Australia, possessing more than 50 kg of potatoes.
Yep, you read that correctly. Potatoes.”
7. Hahaha.
“In Germany it’s legal to break out of prison – but not in your prison uniform, because that would be stealing.”
8. Just for him.
“It is illegal to parachute inside St. Peter’s basilica in the Vatican after a person did it.
They had to create that law specifically for him. He walked away no charge, as the law did not exist.”
9. Don’t you dare…
“Alarming the Queen.
Section 49 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
Sentence of up to 14 years in prison.”
10. Lots of weird fishing laws.
“In several states, it’s illegal to fish from horseback.
Just google stupid fishing laws….there are lots of them.”
11. Don’t even think about doing it.
“It’s illegal to m**turbate a butterfly in Missouri.
Do what you want with that information.”
12. Shady pickle sellers.
“In Connecticut, a pickle can’t be considered a pickle, nor sold as one, unless it bounces when dropped from the height of one foot in the air.
This state regulation was the result of devious pickle packers selling substandard pickles that obviously didn’t bounce.”
13. This is interesting.
“Throughout Alabama, it’s illegal for a person to walk down the street with an ice cream cone in their back pocket.
Back when most people got around on horseback, horse thieves would put ice cream in their pocket to lure horses away without being charged with stealing.”
14. In Pennsylvania…
“Here’s some odd laws from my state of Pennsylvania:
• in Ridley Park, You are not allowed to walk backwards while eating peanuts in front of Barnstormers Auditorium while a performance is taking place
• It’s illegal to sing while in a bathtub
• No more than 16 females may live under one roof, as it constitutes a brothel
• If you live in Morrisville and you’re a woman, you’ve got to have a permit to wear makeup.”