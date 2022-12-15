15 People Weigh In On What Television Show They Believe Had No Decline In Quality
Most television shows have episodes and even entire seasons that can feel lackluster compared to the rest. If it’s a long-running show, most of us will forgive that because it can hard to be 100% on your game over five or more years, right?
Well, according to these 15 people, it can be done – because they say these shows were great, every episode, from start to finish.
15. Turkeys away!
On this Thanksgiving weekend, let us remember how WKRP in Cincinnati maintained excellence through all four seasons. Turkeys Away!
14. Always fascinating.
No one’s going to mention How It’s Made?
I watched an episode of this show about shopping carts and damn if I don’t think about it every single time I’m at the grocery store.
13. It cannot be re-created.
The Golden Girls.
Every once in a while I try and think of how a Golden Girls reboot could happen, or the same type of concept at least.
It makes me feel a little sad because I really can’t imagine a show like that ever being greenlit again, and I can’t imagine a set of actresses that would fit so well those roles.
12. Great moments.
Fawlty Towers.
I love it when Basil screams fire at the two old ladies.
11. All the Bs.
Band of Brothers
And…
Breaking Bad!
10. So powerful.
Blackadder.
“I’m… scared, sir.”
Still so powerful how they could so a complete 180° from comedy to tear-jerkingly serious in 3 words.
9. It just knew.
Stargate SG-1. It was a show that knew what it was.
8. That’s how you know it’s good.
My dad would watch this when I was a kid. I’d complain and say how lame it was, but damn if I didn’t end up sitting there and watching the whole thing every time. Just a real show.
7. It’s for grownups, too.
Bluey.
I love this show! I’m 17 and have a four year old sister. That’s the only show I can watch with her and have fun with.
6. A winning formula.
Twilight Zone the original Black and White.
I’ve seen all the episodes numerous times and even though I know the ending is coming, I still get goosebumps on quite a few of them because it’s always so powerful.
5. Mr. Rogers says no fighting.
Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. Fight me.
4. Just an average guy.
The Joy of Painting
RIP Bob Ross
You can actually see him get better through the episodes. He was never a master at painting he was a master at explaining how to paint to the average Joe.
3. No unanswered questions.
Six Feet Under.
I tell people this also about the series finale. I love that there were no unanswered questions, Sia’s voice singing Breathe Me was hauntingly beautiful also.
It was the perfect tune for the last minutes of the show.
2. Dark but good.
Malcolm in the Middle stayed pretty tried and true.
1. There should be more!
Mindhunter.
Loads of tension, no direct scenes, no horror. Telly how it should be.
I’m going to have to add a few of these to my watch list.
I agree with a few for sure, though!