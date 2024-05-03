Her Friend Wants To Give Her Baby An Inappropriate Name, So She’s Considering Telling Her It’s Just Not Right
by Matthew Gilligan
WIBTA for telling my friend her soon to be born baby’s name is a horrible mistake?
“I (27F) have a friend (29F) who I will call Sarah for the sake of this post.
There was a tragedy.
Her husband (31M) will be John Jacob. 1 year ago Sarah had a very terrible miscarriage late in her pregnancy and gave birth to a stillborn.
She had named the baby and been very bravely public about her loss and buried the child with a tombstone with his name : John Jacob II (named after his father).
Fast forward to this past weekend, we have a baby shower for Sarah as she is pregnant again with a boy (and doing very well!).
During the baby shower, she announces the name of her soon to be born son: John Jacob III. The third.
Mostly everyone was able to be instantly ecstatic but unfortunately I could not calibrate my reaction quick enough and she noticed.
She has been very distant since. A few other people who attended the baby shower texted me afterwards to share they are equally shocked by the name.
I will eventually have to talk to my friend and she will 100% bring it up.
WIBTA if i told her that naming her son after her stillborn would be a very cruel thing to do to a child?”
