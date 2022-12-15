15 Recent Posts That Really Cracked Us Up
The world might be burning all around us (or at least it can seem that way sometimes), but if there’s one thing that seems to be true, it’s that people will find a way to joke about it.
Laughter is the best medicine, after all – so go ahead and check out these 15 recent posts.
15. This is the best policy.
We should all adopt it and expect it.
“But you’re on Twitter “….I don’t care if I was on the news. I’ll reply when I reply.
— Nicole (@Nicoleally_) November 20, 2022
14. You got that?
It’s the newest place to be.
If Twitter goes, this is where we’re meeting. pic.twitter.com/fJ3eh5bkUo
— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) November 18, 2022
13. Sounds like a lot of work.
I’m just saying.
a relationship should be 50/50. you got that james dean daydream look in your eye and i got that red lip classic thing that you like
— t (@swifterous) November 20, 2022
12. This is downright hilarious.
Mostly because it’s so true.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RSaNLKEo0j
— ed🎄 (@erar97) November 16, 2022
11. A new take on the meme.
It’s important to keep things fresh.
I REALLY BUT BABY IT’S
CAN’T STAY COLD OUTSIDE pic.twitter.com/xUwvnMhq0f
— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 18, 2022
10. It’s a pretty good goal.
Not sure how it pays, though.
and if my only “career goal” is to simply eat a brie grilled cheese with fig jam and sit with my friends in a meadow and read poetry? what then?
— the moon’s wife (@bookishseawitch) November 16, 2022
9. It’s tough to keep up with the emoji game.
This is a good one, though.
🫡 emoji of the year i think. genuinely don’t remember how i used to communicate before it
— amanaemonesiac (@cix_eria) November 19, 2022
8. Money is amazing, isn’t it?
It might not buy happiness but it can clearly buy some cool stuff.
whenever people talk about them being a late bloomer i just think about how kylie and i were 1 grade apart in this pic pic.twitter.com/9yRF6oWK2S
— 𝗯𝗮𝗶 ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@yungxbai) November 16, 2022
7. If you don’t see your husband in this…
You probably don’t have kids.
“go lock the door” pic.twitter.com/dbBobo9IrA
— ✩ (@luvinflix) November 20, 2022
6. You could not caption this any better.
I have no idea what else it could even be, now.
Me getting caught trying to sneak two parakeets out of petco pic.twitter.com/wKsnzDjuAB
— tonesline and iFarb (@pisseymiyake) November 19, 2022
5. There must be some way to explain it.
Except not really. We do our best.
Ms. Frizzle when a concerned parent asks how their child ended up in someone’s colon pic.twitter.com/8UzcpEn8ea
— iamhunkydory (@itschergurl) November 13, 2022
4. It’s good that some people don’t have kids.
We should pay them on the back for realizing it.
Imagine getting off a 10hr shift & going home to kids…. I'd walk right past them 😭😭
— Stunner (@headupagain) November 16, 2022
3. A bold prediction.
We will just have to wait and see!
Popcrave’s gonna overthrow CNN in the next 2 years
— mazzy (@mazzypopstar) November 20, 2022
2. The most wonderful time?
I mean, obviously.
It’s almost this time of year again. pic.twitter.com/pYyuIUIOMO
— Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) November 16, 2022
1. They’ll never know the difference.
They won’t be really listening to you anyway.
telling my kids this was occupy wall street pic.twitter.com/ftwSrMUiVD
— festive little gremlin (@goodboygremlin) November 18, 2022
I’m really going to miss moments like these if Twitter goes down in flames.
Hopefully we’ll get another couple of good months, at least.
