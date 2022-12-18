Dec 15, 2022

18 Home Design Choices That Make Zero Sense

We might not always agree with others’ design choices, but most of the time we can at least see why others made the decisions they did while putting together their home.

These 18 designs are neither functional nor pleasing to look at, so please, don’t expect us to explain.

18. What is going on here?

How are you supposed to load that thing?

The ad literally says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright and Spacious!" from CrappyDesign

17. That cannot be safe.

How could you sleep like that?

They put a bed, on top of the stairs. from CrappyDesign

16. Like something out of a nightmare.

I can smell the mildew from here.

i can feel that carpet under my wet toes already 🤢🤢🤢 from CrappyDesign

15. They definitely have a death wish.

They also (hopefully) don’t have kids.

I think my stairs fit here from CrappyDesign

14. Seems super useful.

You could hide your valuables there I suppose.

The place I just moved into has this infuriating drawer in the kitchen. from CrappyDesign

13. You mean to tell me that’s not just laying there?

I’m not buying it.

$1 million San Francisco loft has diagonal support beam that cuts through the middle of the kitchen from CrappyDesign

12. There are kitchens that don’t function well…

And then there’s this.

Modern living condo for sale. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1/4 kitchen from CrappyDesign

11. Up and over!

This does not work as an anti-theft device.

When your security gate is a ladder. from CrappyDesign

10. You do not want to know what’s in that carpet.

Because the answer is absolutely everything.

I saw the carpeted bathroom and would like to share this lovely kitchen carpet. from CrappyDesign

9. Thanks, I hate it.

Is it meant to disguise a mess?

Toilet seat makes it looks like someone didn’t quite make it from CrappyDesign

8. At first I was going to ask which door to use.

But the second picture answered that.

The stairs block the doors on the left from CrappyDesign

7. Looking at this makes me uncomfortable.

Tell me I’m not the only one.

Those columns look awful. from CrappyDesign

6. We want the extra-wide stairs.

Only at the bottom, though.

Found this while bored and looking at houses I can’t afford from CrappyDesign

5. Carpets in bathrooms, man.

What on earth were people thinking?

My grandparent’s carpeted bathroom from CrappyDesign

4. That’s huge for Manhattan.

Expect to pay a premium, people.

Manhattan apartment kitchen $1485 per month from CrappyDesign

3. I would run into that every single day.

No exceptions.

Can’t stop thinking about this sink. from CrappyDesign

2. That would drive me mad every single day.

Like, I would have to move.

My family got a new house and this is where they put the Light switch for the stairs. from CrappyDesign

1. No one wants a doorless bathroom.

I refuse to believe it.

My uncle’s house got a bathroom without a door, literally the first thing you see when you enter the house from CrappyDesign

People are wild.

It’s the only explanation in cases like these.

