18 Home Design Choices That Make Zero Sense
We might not always agree with others’ design choices, but most of the time we can at least see why others made the decisions they did while putting together their home.
These 18 designs are neither functional nor pleasing to look at, so please, don’t expect us to explain.
18. What is going on here?
How are you supposed to load that thing?
The ad literally says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright and Spacious!" from CrappyDesign
17. That cannot be safe.
How could you sleep like that?
16. Like something out of a nightmare.
I can smell the mildew from here.
i can feel that carpet under my wet toes already 🤢🤢🤢 from CrappyDesign
15. They definitely have a death wish.
They also (hopefully) don’t have kids.
14. Seems super useful.
You could hide your valuables there I suppose.
The place I just moved into has this infuriating drawer in the kitchen. from CrappyDesign
13. You mean to tell me that’s not just laying there?
I’m not buying it.
$1 million San Francisco loft has diagonal support beam that cuts through the middle of the kitchen from CrappyDesign
12. There are kitchens that don’t function well…
And then there’s this.
Modern living condo for sale. 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1/4 kitchen from CrappyDesign
11. Up and over!
This does not work as an anti-theft device.
10. You do not want to know what’s in that carpet.
Because the answer is absolutely everything.
I saw the carpeted bathroom and would like to share this lovely kitchen carpet. from CrappyDesign
9. Thanks, I hate it.
Is it meant to disguise a mess?
Toilet seat makes it looks like someone didn’t quite make it from CrappyDesign
8. At first I was going to ask which door to use.
But the second picture answered that.
7. Looking at this makes me uncomfortable.
Tell me I’m not the only one.
6. We want the extra-wide stairs.
Only at the bottom, though.
Found this while bored and looking at houses I can’t afford from CrappyDesign
5. Carpets in bathrooms, man.
What on earth were people thinking?
4. That’s huge for Manhattan.
Expect to pay a premium, people.
Manhattan apartment kitchen $1485 per month from CrappyDesign
3. I would run into that every single day.
No exceptions.
2. That would drive me mad every single day.
Like, I would have to move.
My family got a new house and this is where they put the Light switch for the stairs. from CrappyDesign
1. No one wants a doorless bathroom.
I refuse to believe it.
My uncle’s house got a bathroom without a door, literally the first thing you see when you enter the house from CrappyDesign
People are wild.
It’s the only explanation in cases like these.
