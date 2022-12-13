A Health Inspector Opened Up About the the Types of Restaurants She’ll Never Eat At
Unless you work at a restaurant or you’re a health inspector like the woman you’re about to meet, there’s a good chance that you don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes at the places you like to eat.
And I don’t like saying this, but the video this woman shared might burst your bubble a little bit and cause you to have second thoughts about where you’re gonna go next time you dine out.
Take a look.
@toofar_north I’ve seen a lot. #greenscreen #inspector #healthinspector #tips #restaurant #restauranttips #healthtok #inspectortok #fypp ♬ Wii – Mii Channel – Super Guitar Bros
In the video’s comment section, the woman added more information about what she had to say: she said buffets “are unsanitary” and have “lots of germ spread.” She also added that if a place has dirty bathrooms, it usually means they have a dirty kitchen, and that big menus can indicate “lots of cheap frozen food.” She also said that unhappy staff members means that the restaurant “usually [has] bad owners.”
People who saw the video shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“Bartender of 8 years here, and I couldn’t agree more, especially the staff.”
Another TikTokked added,
“I use to work at a buffet. Never will eat at one again.”
A viewer commented,
“I learned from a health inspector that if the bathrooms are bad the kitchen is probably bad. My rule of thumb!”
And another person said,
“True with the menu. Too many items to make and insure that it’s fresh and ok to serve.”
And one viewer shared some bad news and said,
“Uh oh. There goes Cheesecake Factory. Their menu is a novel.”
Keep all of this in mind next time you’re deciding on where to go to dinner!
