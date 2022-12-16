Dec 16, 2022

A Person on TikTok Shared How Much Money a Tech Billionaire’s Daughter Spends in a Weekend. Yes, It’s A LOT.

A TikTok user named Amelia posted a video allegedly showing how much money a tech billionaire’s daughter spends in a weekend…

And it’s pretty wild, y’all.

Among the things included are money for her dog’s therapy and a helicopter ride she doesn’t even remember.

Take a look at her video.

@collegewithamelia Guess who is her parents #richkidcheck #whatispendinaday #personalfinance #laweekend #erewhon ♬ original sound – hi! im amelia🌸🌸🌸

And the video sure did get people talking.

One person said,

“Her dog’s therapy is more than what I make for 2 weeks… why am I working.”

Another viewer added,

“Y’all are going crazy over the dog’s therapy but not talking about $35 FOR A SMOOTHIE?”

And this TikTokker said,

“‘I don’t remember taking a helicopter’ meanwhile that would be a top 5 best day ever for me.”

One person added,

“The separation of wealth is very obvious in this country. Not h**ing, but it’s hard to watch.”

And another commented,

“They do not live in the same world we do.”

I guess if you have that kind of money, you can pretty much do whatever you want, right?

