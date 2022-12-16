A Person on TikTok Shared How Much Money a Tech Billionaire’s Daughter Spends in a Weekend. Yes, It’s A LOT.
A TikTok user named Amelia posted a video allegedly showing how much money a tech billionaire’s daughter spends in a weekend…
And it’s pretty wild, y’all.
Among the things included are money for her dog’s therapy and a helicopter ride she doesn’t even remember.
Take a look at her video.
@collegewithamelia Guess who is her parents #richkidcheck #whatispendinaday #personalfinance #laweekend #erewhon ♬ original sound – hi! im amelia🌸🌸🌸
And the video sure did get people talking.
One person said,
“Her dog’s therapy is more than what I make for 2 weeks… why am I working.”
Another viewer added,
“Y’all are going crazy over the dog’s therapy but not talking about $35 FOR A SMOOTHIE?”
And this TikTokker said,
“‘I don’t remember taking a helicopter’ meanwhile that would be a top 5 best day ever for me.”
One person added,
“The separation of wealth is very obvious in this country. Not h**ing, but it’s hard to watch.”
And another commented,
“They do not live in the same world we do.”
I guess if you have that kind of money, you can pretty much do whatever you want, right?