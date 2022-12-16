A Person Reviewed the Pizza From ZaBot the “Pizza Robot”
The future is here, people!
And this might be a bigger deal than that Mars Rover we keep hearing about…
“ZaBot” is a self-proclaimed “pizza robot” vending machine in Southfield, Michigan, that offers pizza to customers in only three minutes. And it’s open 24/7, too.
And a woman shared her experience with this new technology in a video on TikTok and gave a review of the pizza from the future.
Check out what she had to say.
@bonnie.babyyyy ZaBot Pizza Robot 🍕 Southfield Mi 📍 Now the concept is dope , I just like my pizza cooked a lil bit longer & that’s just my personal preference. If they had a well done option that would be great . So for a pizza to be available 24/7 I’m NOT mad at it . Dope concept & I loveee the idea . Go check it out & let me know what you think ! 🤗💙 #southfieldmichigan #Michigan #foodie #pizza #robot #pizzamachine #foodie #foodinfluencer #letseat #realreviews ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
And people on TikTok responded to her video.
One person commented,
“I’m glad you checked this out! Now I want to.”
Another added,
“That’s so cool!”
This TikTokker offered up their thoughts and said,
“I do like the concept! I think they should put the next one next to a bar.”
And one viewer who also tried pizza from ZaBot said,
“I went. Hard no.”
Well, maybe they still have some work to do, but you gotta love the idea!
Maybe one of these vending machines will be popping up in a location near you.
Keep your eyes peeled!