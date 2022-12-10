Mom Asks if She’s Wrong for Buying Her Daughter Personalized Stationary That Can’t Be Redistributed at School
Things have changed since I was in school, but I guess that’s to be expected, right?
And this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page revolved around a woman who wants to know if she was out of line for what she did in regard to the classroom rules at her kid’s school.
Read on to see what happened.
AITA for buying personalized stationery for my daughter so it can’t be redistributed in class?
“My little girl, Mia (F9) has started a new school recently. We moved started and she had to start new school. I got a list of supplies that the teacher required plus extras like extra packs of crayons, etc.
You know the deal. While I don’t necessarily agree with this, it’s not a hill I, willing to die on so I got everything on that list. However, I also got my child her own supplies. Now, the list didn’t say to not label them. Mia is very particular on what type of stationery she likes.
I’ve heard horror stories of kids stuff being redistributed and them ending up with c**ppy supplies so I sat down with Mia and we got her personalised binders and notebooks and pencils with her name on etsy. It’s all part of the item so can’t be removed and given to another kid (like I said, as requested, I bought extra binders, etc.).
It turns out that I was right to do so. When Mia got home, she brought a passive aggressive note from the teacher about Mia’s supplies. Apparently, she tried to gather all supplies and have kids pick another one.
She requested that I switch Mia’s supplies to generic ones which I’m refusing to do.
The teacher now requested that I stop by to have a chat regarding Mia’s supplies.
I posted in local fb group and parents are divided so I need another opinion before I go meet with Mia’s teacher. Am I the a**hole for buying my child personalized stationery so it cannot be taken away from her?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person said she’s NTA and that they couldn’t stand this when they were a kid.
Another individual agreed and said kids need to learn that life isn’t fair.
Another Reddit user said she’s NTA and shared what this was like for them when there were poor and in school.
