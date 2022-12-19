Dec 19, 2022
People Sounded Off About a Twin Chili Cheese Dog Pack at an Office Vending Machine
You have to be a brave soul to eat certain things out of vending machines.
Sure, candy and soda and chips are usually all fine, but what about a chili dog?
Yeah, that’s kind of pushing it…
And a TikTokker named Chrissy shared a video of a twin chili cheese dog pack in the vending machine at her work that looks pretty suspect.
@thelapofluxuryAin’t no fawking way, boy♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
One person who saw the video said,
“That will have your stomach making washing machine sounds.”
Another viewer added,
“It’s giving three day sick leave.”
And a TikTokker commented,
“‘One bite and my body would shut down.”
Folks, the life lesson today is JUST SAY NO…to chili dogs out of vending machines, that is…
