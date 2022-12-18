The Enormous CurderBurger at Culver’s Has Made a Comeback
If you’re a carnivore and you love over-the-top meals, you should head to your local Culver’s restaurant to try their CurderBurger that just made a comeback.
The chain known for its buttery burgers and cheese curds is based out of Wisconsin and their CurderBurger combines those two delicious items into one gigantic (and calorie-filled) sandwich.
One TikTokker posted a video about his experience with the notorious burger and said, “I will never reclaim my body eating this!”
Take a look at his video.
@chefnupe1911 #stitch with @foodwanderer I will never reclaim my body eating this! #fy #fyp #fypシ #culvers #curderburger #food #foodie #texas #nupes ♬ original sound – ChefNupe
Folks who saw his video shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“Culver’s is so good! I didn’t order because it would take me 2 days! Love the food is cooked to order only.”
And another viewer commented,
“Love me some Culver’s I hope they still have it. I may try it this weekend.”
A person who actually dared to eat the CurderBurger said,
“I just ate it today and you gotta put it on sourdough bread!”
And one TikTokker said,
“IDK how that burger made it home without being devoured in the car.”
It seems like this burger officially went viral, doesn’t it?
Maybe you need to try the CurderBurger…just once…
