Dec 1, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 712

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Maybe a misspelling?
Skateboard art timelapse
Best DMV prank ever
Mime hits the gym
Camping buddy
“Well shoot, it worked last time”
Cotton candy sunsets
Zeotrope
Froggy teapot with tadpole cups
Realistic drawing of Keanu Reeves
Beware of the mattress that could put you to sleep forever
M.J. needlepoint
“I will now allow you to pet me”
‘Die Hard’ Advent calendar
Trippy SpongeBob
Everybody likes a pun
Night feelings
Nord stream gas leakage
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

People Are Talking About All The Strange Stuff Trees Do That We Don’t
The Dog And Cat Breeds With The Highest Vet Bills, Ranked
A Brief History of “Basket Tacos”
10 Common Household Items That Are Using Too Much Energy
Mental health PSA perfectly captures the harm of ‘good vibes’ thinking
Would You Sell Your Vacation Days for Cash?
Men Get Real About Their Insecurities Over Their ‘Man Boobs’
How to banish toxic posts from your social feeds
Why Chick-Fil-A Employees Never Say “You’re Welcome”
Bizarre Lifeforms Lurk Within Volcanic Lava Caves In Hawai’i

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

