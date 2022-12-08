The Shirk Report – Volume 713
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– This school layout looks familiar…
– Waiting at a red light
– “Was going to cut back on beer but then, a sign”
– Best way to tie a bow
– Parking disciplines in Japan
– Chameleon can’t get enough of the tap
– When you have THAT neighbor
– If only all dreams looked like this
– Hamstring stretches on another level
– Sistine Chapel ceiling snap
– 25-year-old classified ad
– Arctic dog team rests by iceberg in 1911
– Golden camphor wood
– Oxford has seen some things
– Underwater photo assist
– Binder clip Gundam
– Sketch book of 100 heads challenge
– 75-year-old man wins Pittsburgh 10-miler
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– When to Take Your Child to the ER (and When to Call the Doctor Instead)
– Scientists find ‘planet-killer’ asteroids lurking in an elusive place
– Letting Go of The ’90s
– The Rivals Who Cracked the Code of Ancient Egypt’s Hieroglyphs
– 12 People Share What Is Considered Attractive but Doesn’t Appeal to Them
– They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
– People Are Really, Really Mad About This Viral Salary Advice
– Your Nonstick Pan Could Be Harmful. Try These Alternatives
– This newly named owl from Príncipe Island calls like an insect
– Why Buffalo Wings Are Always Served With A Side Of Celery
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
