Dec 22, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 715

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
One Irish pub’s Sunday reserves
How to impress a girl by holding a card behind your hand
Late dad gets best seat at wedding
What not to do
Bubble Boy illusion
Frying fish skin
Waiting room at the colon and rectal doctor
A very interesting bonsai 😉
When the sky naturally splits in half
An Igloo igloo
Neymar repelled by some invisible forcefield
Popular memes turned into coloring pages
Chicken locked out of the house
“Smile!”
Zen sand garden
Annoying brain
Unlicensed forklift operator
1982 ice cream stand in Times Square
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Women Share the Best Flirting Techniques They’ve Experienced
Identity Theft Protection Is Mostly Nonsense
American Attractions That Tourists And Locals Disagree On The Most, Mapped
How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts
Tomb of a forgotten queen is one of several new stunning Egyptian discoveries
The Delicious History of the Diner
There’s no joy quite like watching a ‘bad’ movie with friends
14 Historical Incidents You Might Not Have Been Taught About In School
LG Wants to Transform Every Surface In Your Car’s Interior Into a Speaker
You don’t need to look perfect to work out

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

