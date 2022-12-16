These Customers at Chili’s Had to Eat With No Silverware
You hear a lot about restaurants running out of food items, but this is a new one.
But no silverware? Get outta here! How does that happen?
Yeah, it seems to be happening more often than you might think…
A woman named Kate posted a video on TikTok and said the Chili’s restaurant she ate at didn’t have any silverware…so they just decided to eat with their hands.
@kateaylm it’s okay we will just ding in with our fingers – nothing can stop us @Chili’s Grill & Bar #fyp #trishapaytas #queen #njoy #shouldweuseourtoes #fingerfood #brokeafvenmome #dineanddash? ♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna
And folks who saw the video had some thoughts.
One person said,
“As a server… unfortunately it really be like that sometimes.”
Another restaurant worker added,
“Me, a line worker grabbing literally steaming utensils from the dishwasher because I don’t know where they keep nonsteaming utensils LOL.”
One viewer commented,
“In the chance we are out of silverware and it’s washing I always get to-go utensils for customers in the meantime.”
Another TikTokker said,
“I’m a host and we’re supposed to have it, but it we’re running low, I try to let servers know. There’s always plastic silverware.”
And this person said,
“I’ve learned working in restaurants the silverware is either taken or thrown away on accident and no one notices until its too late.”
Another viewer concurred and added,
“I swear this happens all the time and somehow we are always buying new silverware.”
Maybe we should all start bringing our own silverware to restaurants from now on…good grief…
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · chili’s, dining out, eating out, restaurants, silverware, top