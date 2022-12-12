This Guy Got A Ride Home… And A Venmo Request To Pay For The Gas?
Times are tough out there and things are expensive.
That said, I don’t think most of us would charge someone the cost of a one-time lift home, right?
Not Julia, a friend of a friend of TikToker @peterpribylpierdinock who gave him and his roommate a lift home and then sent him a Venmo request for $2.47.
@peterpribylpierdinock
Friends of friends getting way too bold
“heyyy its julia what’s ur venmo?? i need to charge u like $2.47 for driving u home last night lmaoooo also what’s ur roommates venmo gas is so pricey hehe don’t blame me blame biden!!!!”
Peter’s response?
“I know it’s unlikely but like I’m actively rooting for the Yellowstone supervolcano.”
Apparently humanity being painfully wiped off the face of the earth is preferable to having to deal with people like julia.
Commenters on TikTok were baffled for a few reasons, like how she came up with such a low amount and why both he and his roommate had to pay for a lift to the same address.
Also, the Biden comment threw more than a few folks for a loop.
This could be considered petty, but also maybe it’s just a sign of the times.
If so, maybe that supervolcano wouldn’t be such a terrible idea after all.
