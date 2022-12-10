What Jobs Are Overpaid? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
Sadly, there are a TON of jobs that are overpaid and there are also a TON of jobs that are underpaid.
And then there are the folks who are stuck in the middle…but that’s just the way the world works.
Today, let’s focus on the overpaid jobs and hear from AskReddit users about this.
1. Strange stuff…
“I thought it was funny that a lot of social media influencers make enough to wear a different designer outfit each day.
I feel like I missed a real-life cheat code.”
2. Hmmm…
“Realtors.
The fees they charge are from 20 years ago when 3.5% and 1.75% were based on homes that cost $100k to $400k.
With current Prices the fees make no sense. How many assets have a 2% transaction cost?”
3. The administration.
“As a pharmacy student, medical administration has an INSANE amount of overhead costs and take about 90% of the cut, with the last 10% actually being given to the doctors, nurses, and pharmacists involved, etc.”
4. Not bad at all.
“Here in Quebec, Canada, we have something called “the language Police”.
They go around and make sure fonts on signs are more pronounced in French than English.
They make 80k a year.”
5. Wild.
“The chancellor at my small <10k student university got paid 400k a year and a house on campus.
That’s as much as the president. The guy who runs a f**king country.”
6. No contribution.
“Professional stock portfolio managers.
99% of them do not outperform indexes and they contribute no real goods or services.”
7. Not held responsible.
“Executives of most companies.
They supposedly get paid massive amounts because they will be held responsible for the performance of the company and…
Are never held responsible for the performance of the company…”
8. No talent.
“Music executives.
They don’t have an ounce of talent, but will make money off of the talent of someone else.
It’s a disgusting thing to see.”
9. It’s crazy.
“Big name actors.
I’m sorry, but I just don’t see why anyone needs to earn $25 million+ for two months of work.
And I’ve worked in both film and theater and understand all that goes on to make productions. It just seems crazy to me. Great work if you can get it.”
10. Dumb money.
“Software engineers.
Some of us make absolutely dumb money. It isn’t unheard of for some of us to have compensation packages over a half million dollars depending on where we’re at.”
11. Let’s sort out your life.
“Life coaches.
When my family moved cities when I was 5 our new neighbours had kids the same age as my sister and I so my dad wanted to meet them (he did not want his girls around weirdos).
When he met the mother she asked what he does and vice versa. She told him she’s a life coach. His response was “what the hell is that?”. She stopped letting her kids play with us.”
12. A lot of money.
“Executive assistant.
I’ve heard a woman tell me she makes upwards of 160k a year plus benefits and bonus because she works for a couple execs and sets their schedule and organizes events.
I do that now and more and I’m not living the lifestyles of the rich and the famous.”
13. Very little merit.
“Tech is grossly overpaid, considering how few qualifications you need.
Lot of people in the field make it up the chain, not because they’re good at their job, but because they can tolerate the toxic work culture and advance through the attrition.
Very little merit is actually necessary.”