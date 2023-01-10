Jan 8, 2023

10 Millennial Sayings That Have Reached Their Expiration Date

Everyone tends to hold onto the little catchphrases and ways of putting things that made sense in their youth. Boomers do it, GenXers still struggle to put John Hughes language to bed, and yes, Millennials, the kids are now coming for you, too.

So, if you’re still using any of these 10 sayings, it might be time to put them out to pasture.

10. Feels.

I thought this one fell by the wayside awhile ago, but apparently some folks are still “up in their feels” about letting it go.

9. Doggo.

Yes, it’s cute, and dogs are cute, but it’s really way overused.

We’re all a little tired of acknowledging the cuteness of dogs twice, honestly.

8. “Merica.”

It was funny for awhile, but all jokes expire eventually.

Especially when it’s starting to feel as if the joke is on us.

7. I did a thing…

Listen, unless you actually did a thing worth talking about, leave this one at the door.

If you did a thing like got married or had a kid or maybe joined the CIA, then by all means, carry on.

6. Some personal news…

If it’s your social media and you’re giving us news about your life, we’ll just go ahead and assume it’s personal. Yeah?

5. Funsies.

You’re cringing a little bit right now as you read it, right?

4. Adulting.

Sadly, if you are a Millennial, you should have been “adulting” for some time now. You can stop patting yourself on the back for it any time.

3. Basic.

It used to be sort of fun, but now it’s just used to shame people for liking the things they like, which is gross.

Don’t be like that.

2. Fur babies.

You can just call them pets. We’ll still think they’re cute, and we know how important they are to you.

1. I can’t even.

Most of your inconveniences are minor – too much so to get in a fit about. Am I right?

 

I’m pretty sure giving these up is going to be rough on a lot of folks.

I’m off to purge my own vocabulary!

