13 Hilarious Photos From the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
If you’ve never heard of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards before, you’re missing out.
Every year, the group hands out awards for the funniest photos that people capture in nature and they are a riot.
Here are 13 of our favorites from last year.
And if you want to see all the winners, check out the group’s Instagram page.
1. Not having a good day.
I can’t see anything!
2. Smile big for the camera!
He looks like a lot of fun.
3. Stuck in the snow…again…
It’s gonna be one of those days…
4. Here was the overall winner from 2022.
So close!
5. Hello, there!
Trash pandas are the cutest.
6. Can you believe what you’re seeing?!?!
He seems pretty surprised.
7. Hey, that’s not nice!
Some birds, I tell ya…
8. Having a bad hair day.
They just woke up, give ’em a break.
9. About to flip double birds.
Or to rap, I can’t tell…
10. It’s my day off.
Just lounging around all day.
11. Wink, wink.
I think he likes you…
12. Dirty dancing.
They’re working on a routine.
13. What’s so funny?
Care to explain…?
