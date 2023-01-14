14 People Share the Best Way to Look Smart…When You Aren’t
I’m really excited to hear the responses to this question!
Because I need all the help I can get, folks…
So let’s hear what AskReddit users think are the best ways to look smart when you’re really not.
Start now!
1. A little bit about a lot.
“Know just a little bit of a wide variety of different topics.
People often think I’m smart for it, but I don’t have any deep knowledge of anything.”
2. Good advice.
“Don’t try too hard and only talk when you have something to contribute.
I think knowing when to be quiet can be really powerful.”
3. They must be smart!
“I legitimately wear glasses to work so people think I’m smarter.
I need them (-5/-5.5 astigmatic), but I wear contacts outside the office and could easily get laser eye surgery.
I’m a baby faced 30ish year old in a position of authority, so need all the help I can get!”
4. Seek it out.
“Someone told me “if you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”
Live a life that seeks knowledge and skills. If someone is talking about something you dont, listen and ask questions with the purpose of learning about it.
And if you are asked a question and you dont know the answer, say “I can find that out for you.” Then, go learn the answer and get back to them.”
5. Yup.
“The smartest people I know aren’t embarrassed when they don’t know something.
Be inquisitive & actively want to learn.
Listen more than you talk.”
6. All about confidence.
“If you’re trying to dazzle rubes into thinking you’re smart, use big words, speak confidently even though you have no clue, and never ever back down.
Confidence is the key, if you’re trying to convince humans that you’re good at something even if you’re not.”
7. Be genuine.
Attempting to appear smart is the first step towards failing to do so.
Instead, be genuine. Listen to understand, not to respond.
Be gracious. Compliment more than you criticize.”
8. LOL.
“Nod and occasionally say, “Hmm. I see. Interesting.”
Wear a monacle.”
9. Now you got it!
“Repeat the last sentence before a longer pause signaling the end of the other side’s talk with a tone showing that you just got it and agree.
Boom! You’re smart, humble and a good listener all at the same time!
Don’t overuse it though, it’s all about that balance.”
10. That’ll do it.
“Wear glasses.
Then take them off, cross your arms, put one end in your mouth, look up at nothing and whisper “fascinating”.”
11. Weighing both sides.
“I generally just keep my mouth shut and don’t take sides in a debate.
Apparently if I’m never disagreeing with you then I appear to be very smart indeed.”
12. Just being honest.
“I have no idea but people I know say I’m smart and act like I’m smart despite the fact I’m a dumba**.
The only reason I can figure is my parents are older so my vocabulary is out of date sometimes and my dad was a professor so I just have a number of history and art facts in my small talk repertoire. It sorta sounds like gloating to say people say I’m smart but I’m really really not trying to talk myself up.
I don’t understand a lot of things, I moslty am able to regurgitate information. It’s kinda uncomfortable cause people say I’m smart, I say I’m not, they think I’m being modest so I just have to accept a compliment I don’t deserve
I guess talk fast and know a lot of skin deep random facts. I think most people know a lot about a couple things so if you have random facts about a lot of things people think you must know a lot about all of them instead of a little about a lot of them.”
13. Good one.
“Listen more than speak. My brother in law is not necessarily a quiet person, but more reserved than my boisterous family.
When heated debates erupt, he stays quiet and then at a moment when he can say something, it’s always on the noise and very thoughtful, and calmly spoken. I want to be like him so badly.”
14. Keep your mouth shut.
“In the workplace, don’t share too many of your personal opinions and do not complain (at least not voice it).
Several coworkers of mine can’t pass a day without complaining about SOMETHING, which to me makes them seem pretty dumb or at least lack self-awareness.”