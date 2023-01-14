14 People Who Are Keeping Secrets They Think Might Ruin Their Lives
I know some people enjoy having secrets locked up – especially if they belong to someone else – but in my view, that’s just a lot of unnecessary stress.
These 14 people must be managing it somehow, though, because they swear if these secrets ever get out their lives might be ruined.
14. Terrifying.
I saw a guy get shanked once. I was on a holiday in China to visit some cousins, and was riding my bike. It was about 9 to 9:30pm. I turned left into a stack of trash cans, crashed, and got my leg stuck in some hole. I looked into the gap between buildings that I was about to enter- there you know it. A guy wearing about 5 face masks, all adjusted so that they covered his identity completely. It was actually quite comical, and I almost laughed out loud, but my leg really hurt at that point.
Mask man had a giant, ruler-sized knife, and was pointing it to this other person’s neck- an older man with I swear the longest scarf I have ever seen in my life. I’m just staring as they yell at each other in broken Chinese. Because this was a while ago, I don’t remember it a lot, but apparently old scarf guy owed mask man a ton of money.
I must have made some sort of noise, so they both turned to me and panic a bit. Mask man shoves scarf guy to the ground, stabs him maybe ten or so times, glares at me, gives me the finger, and bolts into the night
13. You just have to look busy.
I’m only working half of the time at work.
I have managed to create a facade that makes it look as if I would work full time on the project I was assigned to but it actually takes only half of the time. Sometimes it gets a bit stressful but most of the time I manage to organize everything in a way that allows me to do anything but my work at the office. On home office days I mostly play video games.
If I get asked how it’s going, I lie and deceit to make it look like I am fully tied to my work and the schedules and deadlines etc… I got really good at this, I guess I could lie about nearly anything now and most people would believe it.
If my coworkers or my boss would find out that I get paid for a full time job while only working roughly 20 hours a week I’d get fired immediately. Additionally I live in a small town and that would probably ruin my reputation at any potential new job.
I’ve been doing this for 2 years now…
12. Brothers are the best.
Got caught shoplifting, store security made me call my parent’s to ask them to come pick me up.
Called my brother’s number (12 yrs older) and said, hi Dad, I’m in trouble, can you come pick me up.
He caught on, came to pick me up, acted like a tough, upset father and marched me outta the store, where he said, f**k off and quit stealing s*%t.
11. Sometimes you don’t need to know.
In all seriousness? I’m the only person in my mother’s will. She never told me why, and I don’t think she ever will.
“Why would it ruin your life?” my family is unfortunately a sack of petty money whores who happen to dislike me for a lot of reasons ( the most notable being my s*xuality. )
I don’t know why she chose me, But she did.
10. Found the Gen Xer.
I never had any intention of buying seven cassettes at regular club prices.
9. It would complicate things.
The gap on my resume is because my wife and I tried to commit suicide and ended up in the hospital for a couple weeks. Dont think it would ruin our lives if it became public but it would complicate things.
Our close family definitely looks at us differently, and after the first month of caring about our mental health it went back to the usual ‘if I cant see your mental illness its not a true illness’
8. That is awful.
Wouldn’t ruin my life, but when I got herpes, I didn’t get it from sleeping around, I got it from being raped.
Sorry I lied, mom, but I’d rather you think of me as a whore than know the truth.
7. This is a wild ride.
About 25 yrs ago I was introduced to amateur p**n making me 16 at the time. For many years I got paid to have s^x with a number of woman.
I introduced many girls and some guys at the time my producer he was making good money and so was I. I shortly after became a really bad drug addict strung out. But about when I was 28 yrs old me and my girlfriend were dope sick and she didn’t know what I did for a living on the side.
Well I called him told him I needed to do a film so he told me to come and as I started to do it and he filmed towards the end he got on his knees and offered me 500$ more dollars if I let him give me a b**wj*b.
Of course I fought with this in my head but me being sick and having to hurry up I let him do it. It was the first time I knew he was gay.
It really messed me up because I didn’t want to but I was like f**k it but after it happened I kept it a secret for all my life because people would have assumed I was gay.
And to this day I’ve held that inside it felt good to let it go.
6. Maladaptive dreaming.
This is my first real post but, ever since I was young I had an overactive imagination and would want to share my thoughts and ideas with everyone. I was made of everytime I did so I kept to my self to the point where I disconnect from the world into my mind where I created friends and conversed in my head with these characters.
Which many times when I am silent I’m just ignoring the world and listen to the world I made for myself in my head. So whenever someone talked about sports, cars, posting on facebook, twitter, etc. or even hanging out with friends I would not know because I just find it hard to speak to anyone.
5. Uncle Max is gonna be upset.
In third grade, I cheated on my history exam.
In fourth grade, I stole my uncle Max’s toupee and I glued it on my face when I was Moses in my Hebrew School play.
In fifth grade, I knocked my sister Edie down the stairs and I blamed it on the dog…
When my mom sent me to the summer camp for fat kids and then they served lunch I went nuts and I pigged out and they kicked me out…
But the worst thing I ever done — I mixed a pot of fake puke at home and then I went to this movie theater, hid the puke in my jacket, climbed up to the balcony and then, then, I made a noise like this: hua-hua-hua-huaaaaaaa — and then I dumped it over the side, all over the people in the audience.
And then, this was horrible, all the people started getting sick and throwing up all over each other. I never felt so bad in my entire life.
4. Heavy stuff.
When I was about eleven or twelve years old I had “accidentally” stabbed my step father in the forearm with a kitchen knife because he walked behind me and I instinctually flinched and did it. But in reality I was really angry at him that day for him being a severe alcoholic and being just a down right piece of s*%t towards me and the rest of my family.
So I stabbed him once but once I realized it wasn’t anywhere that would severely hurt him I began to profusely apologize.
To this day I wonder what would have happened if I actually killed him. And although I know the consequences would be probably have been devastating, the main thing that stays the same is, I wouldn’t have regretted it and I don’t regret hurting him to this day.
3. Kids are curious.
When I was in kindergarten, we all had to go to a meeting where the janitor yelled at us for vandalizing the bathroom. You see, someone was sh*%ting in the urinals. And that was insane.
I just wanted to know what would happen, okay?
2. I have a lot of questions.
Ruin not, more likely make fun of me. I have been chatting with an AI of a questionable individual who is now dead, pretending we are a couple.
Otherwise, nothing too bad.
1. I hope they get help.
That I have an addiction to self harming.
Yeah, way too much stress for me, y’all!
I’m over here with small secrets, and I think I’ll keep it that way.
