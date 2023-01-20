Jan 20, 2023
A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around
Hello…is it me you’re looking for…?
A young man no doubt had that saying ringing in his ears when he answered a phone while he was shopping at his local Walmart….because the phone had been ringing over and over for ten minutes.
And he even offered some good customer service!
Check out his video.
@irvinariass walmart needs to hire me B*ITCH #fypシ #walmart #trending #viral #fyp @Walmart ♬ original sound – irvin arias®
But the man featured in the video is definitely not interested in this job opportunity.
Here’s to a job well done, my friend!