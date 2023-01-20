Jan 20, 2023

A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Hello…is it me you’re looking for…?

A young man no doubt had that saying ringing in his ears when he answered a phone while he was shopping at his local Walmart….because the phone had been ringing over and over for ten minutes.

And he even offered some good customer service!

Check out his video.

@irvinariass walmart needs to hire me B*ITCH #fypシ #walmart #trending #viral #fyp @Walmart ♬ original sound – irvin arias®

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

One person commended him for pulling this off on the spot.

Screen Shot 2023 01 07 at 10.42.28 AM A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said he needs to be hired.

Screen Shot 2023 01 07 at 10.42.35 AM A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Photo Credit: TikTok

And that idea was seconded.

Screen Shot 2023 01 07 at 10.42.41 AM A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Photo Credit: TikTok

But the man featured in the video is definitely not interested in this job opportunity.

Screen Shot 2023 01 07 at 10.42.54 AM A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s to a job well done, my friend!

twistedsifter on facebook A Customer Answered the Phone at Walmart When No Employees Were Around

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter