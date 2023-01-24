Gordon Ramsay Shared The Three Countries He Would Visit Just For The Food
Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for being a tough nut to crack, but there’s no arguing that people have a real obsession with celebrity chef’s these days.
And if we were making a ranking of chef’s who are household names, I think Gordon would be near the top of the list.
You probably realize by now that he’s equally passionate about the things he loves as he is the thinks he finds disastrous, and in a recent South Korean interview, he divulged what three countries he thinks has the best overall cuisine.
3. Laos
Laos is in Southeast Asia and borders Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and China. They are best known for larb or laap (a meat salad), tam muk muang (a green papaya salad), and sticky rice.
“I recently came out of Laos. Going back to the provinces and spending time in the countryside, away from the tourist traps, the food was just off the charts.”
2. Vietnam
Some of the popular traditional dishes served in Vietnam include bun bo hue (beef noodles), com tam (broken rice), and goi cuon/nem cuon (fresh spring and summer rolls).
“Extraordinary melting pot of great food. I fell in love. Such a humble approach to eating incredible food.”
1. Madrid
There is no shortage of fantastic food to try in Spain, and you can get all of it (and more) in the capital city of Madrid. Try the huevos rotos (broken eggs), Bocadillo de Calamares (fried squid sandwich), or the Tortilla de Patatas (potato omelette) for a classic start.
“There’s so many exciting things going on in Madrid as well.”
Here’s the YouTube interview that this gems are from…
I haven’t personally visited any of these places, so I guess it’s time to eat my way through a few more destinations.
Happy travels, my friends!
