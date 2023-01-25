Heard About The Sequel To “101 Dalmatians” Book That Will Never Be Made Into A Movie Because It’s So Insane?
Okay, okay, let me say this up front – it’s not a Disney sequel, and it’s never going to be a Disney sequel.
It’s just one authors unhinged imaginings of “what if” an alien dog landed after the happily ever after.
Right. Let’s start at the beginning, then.
At the beginning, all of the humans are in a mysterious sleep. The dogs now have magical powers.
The dogs are in charge now and hold a cabinet meeting. Obviously they take this opportunity to blame Cruella de Vil, and to get rid of her once and for all.
EXCEPT when they go to take her out they find her asleep, too, which means there must be someone even worse out there.
Then a mysterious voice speaks through the television, asking (commanding?) all of the dogs to Trafalgar Square at midnight.
Of course they go, never thinking it could be a trap, and meet a magical ALIEN dog named Sirius (of the star).
Earth is about to be destroyed by a nuclear war but he loves Earth’s dogs and wants them to come with him back to his home planet.
The dogs predictably choose to stay on Earth with their owners.
They learn they will lose their special powers at midnight and return home to their people, content with their lot.
I don’t know if that’s the end, but if so, it seems a bit dark for a children’s book.
And just in case you think somebody on the internet might have just made this up… here’s the cover… and the Wikipedia page.
It’s real.
Don’t mind me; I’m just off to find out!
Categories: FILM/TV, FUNNY
Tags: · 101 dalmatians sequel, the starlight barking, top, weird movie sequels