Jan 25, 2023

Heard About The Sequel To “101 Dalmatians” Book That Will Never Be Made Into A Movie Because It’s So Insane?

Okay, okay, let me say this up front – it’s not a Disney sequel, and it’s never going to be a Disney sequel.

It’s just one authors unhinged imaginings of “what if” an alien dog landed after the happily ever after.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

Right. Let’s start at the beginning, then.

At the beginning, all of the humans are in a mysterious sleep. The dogs now have magical powers.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

The dogs are in charge now and hold a cabinet meeting. Obviously they take this opportunity to blame Cruella de Vil, and to get rid of her once and for all.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

EXCEPT when they go to take her out they find her asleep, too, which means there must be someone even worse out there.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

Then a mysterious voice speaks through the television, asking (commanding?) all of the dogs to Trafalgar Square at midnight.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

Of course they go, never thinking it could be a trap, and meet a magical ALIEN dog named Sirius (of the star).

Earth is about to be destroyed by a nuclear war but he loves Earth’s dogs and wants them to come with him back to his home planet.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

The dogs predictably choose to stay on Earth with their owners.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

They learn they will lose their special powers at midnight and return home to their people, content with their lot.

Image Credit: sketchesbyboze

I don’t know if that’s the end, but if so, it seems a bit dark for a children’s book.

And just in case you think somebody on the internet might have just made this up… here’s the cover… and the Wikipedia page.

Photo Credit: AbeBooks

It’s real.

 

Don’t mind me; I’m just off to find out!

