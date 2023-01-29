If You Weren’t Aware That Starbuck’s Refreshers Contain Caffeine, You’re Not Alone
There are plenty of people out there – a majority, if I had to guess – who can’t seem to get their day started without caffeine. Starbucks is a natural hub for these addicts, but what if you’re running through the drive thru with a child or someone who, for some reason, doesn’t want caffeine?
Well, if you figured their signature refreshers were just the ticket, think again – and when this TikTok dropped, claiming all of the grande-size refreshers could contain around 45mg of caffeine, plenty of folks were shocked.
@neurospicycircus
#stitch with @emilythommpson i looked up photos of menus and I guess a disclaimer has been there the whole time I just didn’t read it?? #starbucks #starbucksrefreshers
“I thought they were juice this whole time,” she says. “Like, Panera’s makes sense. They call it a ‘Charged Lemonade,’ that insinuates to my brain there’s caffeine in it. But Starbuck’s Refreshers – I did not know this whole time.”
And based on most of the comments on her video, Tele (@neurospicycircus) is not alone.
Like this person, who just realized they’d been feeding their children caffeine.
And this commenter, who might need to restart their “no caffeine” commitment.
This person just figured out why they’re having so much trouble sleeping.
Others, like this person, recalled the original advertising specifically stating they were caffeinated.
And this commenter says that you should go into a coffee shop expecting all of their beverages to contain a kick.
I, for one, am happy for the information.
One more way delicious way to get an afternoon boost!