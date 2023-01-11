Office Worker Says He Has No Idea What He’s Doing 4 Months Into His Job
There’s a learning curve to every job when you start, but a man named Jared shared a video on TikTok and said that he has no idea what he’s doing…
And he’s been at the job for FOUR MONTHS.
Check out what he had to say in his video.
@jardchatty i wish I was kidding #work #adulting ♬ light skin sound pls use sound charli damelio – RayRay🐐💯💯
The video went viral and people shared their thoughts after seeing it.
One person said,
“Almost five years here. Today I literally did about 2 minutes of work in 8 hours.”
And another added,
“Been working at this office for 6 months and I still don’t know what I do.”
A viewer told him not to worry and said,
“I just started my job in October and I’m in the exact same boat don’t sweat it bro.”
Another person suggested,
“Baby just get your check and wait to go home.”
And a TikTokker said,
“Just pretend and be happy to get paid, everything else will fall in place.”
Another viewer said that’s not his fault and commented,
“Collect your check. That’s on them!”
I guess you just never know how long it’s going to take to get the hang on things, huh…?