People With Anton Syndrome Are Blind but Don’t Know It
Anton Syndrome is an extremely rare condition in which brain damage causes cortical blindness, but the patient fabricates imaginary images to convince themselves that they can see. There are only 28 cases in recorded human history, but the disease has been fascinating and confounding medical professionals since 63 CE.
The problem is usually triggered by a stroke, brain damage, or in some cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) has led to Anton Syndrome. The patient is left disoriented and unaware of the event. Managing the symptoms can be very difficult and distressing for caregivers and loved ones for many reasons.
While Anton Syndrome is common among elderly brain injury patients, it has been reported in a child as young as six. It can take clinicians days to convince the patient, often stubborn and angry, that they are indeed blind. The patient may be under extreme mental confusion, and will often stumble or walk through closed doors in an adamant attempt to prove they can see.
Anton Syndrome was first defined clinically in 1895 by Gabriel Anton after diagnosing a 69-year-old milkmaid whose damage to both temporal lobes left her deaf and blind. However, similar symptoms have been documented during the early Roman Empire. In Seneca’s Moral Letters to Lucilius from 63 CE, a woman named Harpaste became blind but demanded she was not, making attendants constantly adjust the room because it was “too dark.”
Treatment for Anton Syndrome deals with the cause of blindness, which is limited for stroke patients. Drugs that improve MS have helped one patient.
