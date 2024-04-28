April 28, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Cleaning Crew Showed Up to the Wrong Apartment, So The Tenant Let Them Clean Her Place Anyway.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

Hey, you might as well come on in and clean the place up!

A woman named Nizzie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when a cleaning crew came to her apartment at 6 am…but they had the wrong place!

Nizzie let the crew in anyway and posted a brief video of them cleaning her place.

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

She said, “I play along and let them deep clean my studio apartment.”

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

“I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6 am on a Sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so I just let them in & tipped generously.”

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

Check out the video.

@nizzie333

BEFORE you ask- NOOO i did not hire 3 cleaning ladies for my STUDIO apartment!!! 🤣🤣🤣 That is WILD. They had no idea where they were supposed to go. I tried looking at the address provided to them and it literally said my apartment number. There was no name. I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6am on a sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so i just let them in & tipped generously 😇🤷‍♀️ #cleaningtiktok #cleaning #cleaninglady #cleantok

♬ queen of disaster with sparkles – ˚ ˚｡° ⋆♡˚🎀 ꒰ ྀི ◞ ˕ ก ꒱ ⭐️

Here’s how people reacted.

One viewer would’ve done the same thing.

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

And this TikTokker had an interesting comment…

Source: TikTok/@nizzie333

I’m glad she hooked them up.

Nicely done!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter