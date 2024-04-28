Cleaning Crew Showed Up to the Wrong Apartment, So The Tenant Let Them Clean Her Place Anyway.
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, you might as well come on in and clean the place up!
A woman named Nizzie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when a cleaning crew came to her apartment at 6 am…but they had the wrong place!
Nizzie let the crew in anyway and posted a brief video of them cleaning her place.
She said, “I play along and let them deep clean my studio apartment.”
“I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6 am on a Sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so I just let them in & tipped generously.”
Check out the video.
@nizzie333
BEFORE you ask- NOOO i did not hire 3 cleaning ladies for my STUDIO apartment!!! 🤣🤣🤣 That is WILD. They had no idea where they were supposed to go. I tried looking at the address provided to them and it literally said my apartment number. There was no name. I was not going to knock on my neighbors doors at 6am on a sunday to find who hired cleaning ladies so i just let them in & tipped generously 😇🤷♀️ #cleaningtiktok #cleaning #cleaninglady #cleantok
♬ queen of disaster with sparkles – ˚ ˚｡° ⋆♡˚🎀 ꒰ ྀི ◞ ˕ ก ꒱ ⭐️
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer would’ve done the same thing.
Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker had an interesting comment…
I’m glad she hooked them up.
Nicely done!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁