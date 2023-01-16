She Got Her Boyfriend Arrested. Did You Go Too Far?
Money can be a sensitive issue in the best of relationships, but when people are still learning about each other’s earning and spending habits, things can go haywire fast.
OP works three jobs to pay for school and gets paid largely in cash. She keeps it locked in a box in her apartment until it’s time to pay tuition and then deposits it right before she writes the check.
I’ll just get straight to it. I’m a college student and this is my last semester until medical school. I’ve never been able to get a loan I’ve worked 5 1/2 years to get this degree because I have to pay out of pocket so it takes way longer. I’ve worked two sometimes three jobs at a time and barely had a social life.
For this upcoming semester I reached my goal for tuition so I quit one of my jobs so I could relax a bit. I was a server/bartender at two bars and an office job so I always have cash hidden in my apartment in my closet in box and before the semester starts a week or two before I deposit it so I can pay my tuition.
Recently, she went to put a bit more in the box and realized it was all gone.
$14k.
Her boyfriend was the only one in the apartment other than her.
My boyfriend sometimes stays over while I’m there or when I’m not. Since I’ve been saving for this semester he’s the only one who’s been over I’ve never told him about the box but he knows I have to pay for school.
Well yesterday night I get home to put money in the box because I was gonna deposit it today and it’s all gone. I freaked out and tore my apartment up thinking I put it somewhere else knowing I didn’t.
I called my boyfriend like crazy no answer. I didn’t sleep last night I was panicking. Then this morning he finally calls me back I’m yelling at him about my money he’s acting all confused and like I’m crazy.
He comes over I’m still pissed off after a while he finally admits he took it so he can borrow and he’ll pay me back.
Where tf is he gonna get $14,000 from in two weeks?!
Eventually, he admitted to taking the money but promised to pay her back.
In a panic, she reported it stolen to the police.
Now his family are harassing her, promising to pay the money back and asking her to drop the charges (while insulting her), and she’s not sure whether or not she went to far.
I went into a rage and called the police and reported a theft because that is what he did. Well it’s been hours now I guess he got his phone call because his family has been blowing my phone up and his mother has said some really hurtful and racist things to me.
They’ve been harassing me for the past 6 hours now it’s stressing me out even more and I hate that I’m feeling bad for him but he stole my money that I’ve been saving for months.
His brother did call and he was respectful and said they’ll help him pay it back and I should just go to the police station with him and tell them I want to drop the charges but I really don’t believe them.
I could do that and never get my money back still. I don’t know what to do and I hate that I’m contemplating doing this. I’m just really pissed off and have been crying all f**king day.
I sure hope Reddit is about to set this poor girl straight.
The top comment, along with almost all of the others, urge OP to NOT drop the charges.
And this person reminds her that he’s the one who did this to himself.
An attorney weighed in to say that she should report the harassment, too.
She needs to stop letting them gaslight her, full stop.
More than a few people reminded her to stop talking to them except in ways that can be documented.
This poor girl. I can feel her panic through the screen.
I sincerely hope she was able to figure this out and finish school.
