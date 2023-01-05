Jan 5, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 717

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
DIY alum crystal
“Walking” the high wire
When you open a dresser drawer in Australia
The only way to simultaneously see all sides of a Rubik’s Cube
Roadrunners are beautiful IRL
Got skeletons in your closet?
Sports fans
Floetry
They’re selling this as a “lighter” online
Next-level charcuterie board
Seeing your logo in 3D for the first time
Was once a rogue unmatched spoon
Shiny capybara
1990 runner-up in Bart Simpson look-alike contest
The most congenial red card ever given
Mushroom break
Creating art from 68 utility boxes
The time it hailed frozen COVID
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

I Interviewed 144 Of My Girlfriends About Our Friendships, And What I Found Changed My Life
This Person Maliciously Complied With Their Company’s New Travel Policy
Who Gets to Be Mentally Ill?
The Signs That Your Finances Aren’t As Bad As You Think
At last, we can build a Space Elevator – sort of
How to cook and eat well when food is more expensive than ever
12 World-Shaping Events That Happened in 1920
Never Get Rid of an Old Phone Without Doing These Things First
What Are Muscle Knots? An Exercise Physiologist Explains What Those Tight Little Lumps Are
Why You Should Always Close Your Bedroom Door When You Sleep

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sifter