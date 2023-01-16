This Mom Is Just Following Safety Recommendations, But It’s Embarrassing Her Daughter
Car seat safety has come a long way in the past 30 or 40 years. We’ve gone from kids essentially having no extra protection while riding in the car to kids as old as 10 or 11 still being required to sit in boosters.
Which is the issue this woman is having, because even though her daughter doesn’t meet the height requirement to move into a seat with no booster, being 10 is tough.
Her daughter recently put up a protest to sitting in the booster, giving in only when her mother and father presented a united front and threatened consequences.
I am a firm believer in car seat safety and doing what is best to keep my kids safe. My daughter still rides in a high back booster seat, she is 4,3 63 lbs and 10 years old. She has recently started expressing disapproval of it.
A couple weeks ago we were on our way to school and I noticed she had climbed out of her booster seat. I told her to get back in it and she said she was never sitting in it again. I told her that she needed to sit in it because she was too short to ride safely with just the seatbelt. She got upset and started yelling at me saying I’m ” being a jerk” and ” treating her like a baby” that she is ” too old for a stupid booster seat”.
After a minute my husband came out and asked what was going on, she told him I was being a jerk and treating her like a baby. He told her not to talk to me that way and that she needed to sit in her booster seat to keep her safe. I then got out of the car and told her that we weren’t going anywhere untill she was in her booster seat, and if she made us late by refusing she would deal with the consequences, and that if she continued to refuse and make us late for school or any other event she would be grounded.
After that she got back into the booster seat and buckled up.
Since then she hasn’t refused again but still complains sometimes.
Their 14yo son took his sister’s side, saying it’s embarrassing for her, and mom admits that none of her daughter’s friends still use a booster.
Her brother told me I was being an AH for treating her like a baby and that I should just let her ride with just the seatbelt.
My husband says I’m doing the right thing keeping her safe but im still not sure. I mean I’m just trying to keep her safe and she ever complained about her booster seat before. But on the other hand none of her friends still use booster seats and she is getting to that age where peer pressure is a very tough thing.
So AITA?
She’s wondering not whether or not she should take her daughter’s feelings into consideration, and Reddit is just the place to go for advice, right?
The top comment asks for INFO, but their stats are definitely wrong.
This person says she should still be in a booster, but it doesn’t need to be a high-backed one, which is probably uncomfortable for her.
There’s good science behind the booster requirements, according to this person (and the AAP).
And no, a 10yo, doesn’t get to make safety decisions for herself.
Even shorter adults need help fitting properly sometimes.
This is wild, y’all. So many people calling this mom an a$$hole for following proper guidlelines!
I hope the rest of you are out there following proper safety rules when it comes to your kiddo(s).
