Woman Buys Herself A Fridge To Lock Up Her Snacks, Wonders Whether All Food Is Supposed To Be Shared Food In A Marriage
Marriage is a lot of work, and trying to figure out how to share your life 50/50 after previously being able to do whatever you want, whenever you want, is always challenging.
Throw pregnancy into the mix, and things can get really ugly over a thing like snacks, and fast.
OP is pregnant and always starving. She stops to buy the snacks she knows she is going to want and stocks the fridge to make life more convenient.
I (32f) am expecting my first child with my husband Paul (36m). Fake names.
I’m currently 10 weeks pregnant and my biggest pregnancy issue is fatigue and, mainly, cravings and hunger. No matter what I do, I cannot seem to stay full. I eat all day but have managed to still lose 3 pounds.
Problem is we don’t always have what I want. So a few times a week, I stop at the store on my way home from work and stock up on my favorite snacks.
Pizza, pickles, fruit (especially oranges, grapes and watermelon), popcorn, chicken noodle soup, string cheese, etc. I’ve been doing this since maybe about 5 weeks.
Her husband, though, keeps eating them and telling her she can just replace them.
But every time I check the fridge, almost all my snacks are gone. I keep telling Paul to stop eating my food and he says that it’s not a big deal and I can just get more. But the at involves me (not him) stopping at the store more and me (again, not him) spending more of my money.
Things came to a head when she bought her favorite ice cream only to have him eat one part of it – her favorite part – and act like it’s no big deal.
Last week, I just snapped. I had bought my favorite ice cream: Neapolitan. I put it in the freezer and decided to take a nap before writing a paper (I’m currently getting my masters). I planned to have a bowl when I woke up and began working on it.
When I woke up, I went to freezer and saw it had been opened. Now, I can’t eat an entire quart of ice cream all by myself, so I wasn’t mad that he had some until I saw what he did to it. My husband ate all of the strawberry side and left me with just the vanilla and chocolate. And the strawberry is my favorite part.
After their argument, OP decided to take matters into her own hands by ordering herself a new fridge, paying for it with her own money, and locking up her snacks.
I got mad and started yelling at him. He told me it was unreasonable of me to bring food in the house and not expect him to have any of it. But I told him that wasn’t what I expected but he knew that was my favorite ice cream and my favorite part of it was all gone and he’s always eating my snacksl. He just told me run to the store and get some more. So I just went back upstairs because he wasn’t listening.
I opened my laptop and ordered a full sized fridge ($2300), paid for from my personal savings account that he has never contributed to. My husband and I don’t mingle our accounts together so he never saw I bought it until two days ago when it was delivered to our house. He came home from work and saw it plugged in our garage.
When it arrived they got into a new argument, and OP is wondering whether or not she went too far.
He asked why there were locks on it and how much it cost. I told him not worry how much it cost and there’re locks on it to make sure he doesn’t eat all my snacks for my cravings. He said I can’t control what he eats, and I told him not.
I’m just controlling who eats my snacks but the fridge in the house is open and he can have whatever is in that and the cabinets, but the fridge in the garage is for me only.
I haven’t had to go to the store at all this weekend and all my food is locked up, but Paul is not speaking to me for two reasons: for making a large purchase without talking to him first and for “turning food into a war” (his words).
So AITA?
