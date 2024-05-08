Students Were Bullying The Quiet Kids In Class, So He Created A Plan To Get Them Punished By The Headmaster
by Ashley Ashbee
Way too many of us know what it’s like to go to school with people who would rather fool around than learn.
And bullying? Why can’t it just be a thing of the past.
Got my classmates in trouble after they disrupted a break
My high school colleagues had been playing with a plastic tube, blowing pointy paper cones into each other.
This is so uncalled for.
After the second break, they would start to target the shy or nerdy classmates who did absolutely nothing to them.
Some of us told them they should just keep that to themselves, but, of course, that made them more adamant in their shenanigans.
Crafty little buggers!
After the break, we had a class with the headmaster.
I tried telling them that it would not be a great idea to continue because the headmaster will notice the mess and we all get punished.
In the last minute, they coordinated so well (hats off to them) in clearing the class of their paper cones, leaving no trace of their disturbance.
The ends justify the means. Carry on.
I asked a friend of mine to make a cone out of paper (I didn’t know how to make one, I admit) and once their “scout” outside informed us that the teacher is coming and all of us were sitting in our benches, I waited for the boys to settle down and then threw the cone my friend made right in the middle of the aisle that leads to the front of the class (the door was in the back).
Not sure it would be worth this stress.
The headmaster was a pretty chill guy, but I knew he was also the kind of person that respects order and discipline.
In that particular day, he was very angry.
I even had a small fear this will all backfire on me and he wasn’t one to be messed with when angry.
I can hear the collective groan from the class.
He walked to the front and saw the cone.
He picked up, raised his voice and demanded who did it. No one spoke.
‘Good!’ he said calmly while he crushed the cone in his hand ‘I’ll have to punish all of you!’.
He sits as his desk and writes something on his notebook asking the students in the front row if there would be any problem if the parents will be called for a disciplinary meeting in several days.
In the crippling silence, we all heard it.
Good and good! Serves them right. The class is better off.
A girl in the back encouraged “those who did it to come forward so we don’t have to pay for their stupidness”.
All 5 of the boys got up, admitted and had their parents called to school. They never did that again.
The only ones who know are me and the 2 colleagues by my side.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
I concur!
That’s terrible. I hope she was okay. Bullying can be dangerous.
Probably a pipe dream as I doubt their parents would care.
True, but throwing has a greater effect, plus revenge is sweet.
I think that’s a stretch. I don’t agree with it but at least this got them to cut it out.
It’s nice to see bullies get what’s coming to them.
We all love to see it.
