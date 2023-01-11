Woman Said Her Employer Didn’t Tell Her About the Dress Code Until She Showed Up for Her First Day of Work
You think that you’d get a heads-up about the dress code at a new job BEFORE you actually start, right?
Well, I guess not…at least not in this case.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she says that was hired after an interview and on her first day of work was told that she had to change some things about her appearance.
Check out what she had to say.
@brokeassfemale They basically said come as somebody else 😩😭 #fyp #nyc ♬ original sound – brokeassfemale
Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
One person was on her side and said,
“She got hired as is and they waited weeks to tell her it was a problem, shame on them.”
Another added,
“hair discrimination is a real thing.
And a TikTokker commented,
“People saying most professional jobs have this rule, I’ve never had a job have a problem with my colorful hair.”
Some viewers even suggested that she file a lawsuit over what happened.
I guess it’s best to ask about these kind of things beforehand…
