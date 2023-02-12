12 People Share Stories About When Entire Staffs Quit Their Jobs
I was working a job once about 15 years ago and we were all so fed up with our boss that all 10 of us ALMOST walked off the job…
And then we realized it probably wouldn’t have been worth it.
But we came pretty darn close!
It was almost a mutiny, people!
And today we’re going to hear stories about entire staffs quitting jobs all at once.
Take a look!
1. See ya later.
“CEO announced to the company, amid concerns of being overworked, that other people have it worse and ‘if you don’t like it you can leave.’
So everyone left.”
2. Breaking point.
“I worked for a landscaping company.
We were already stretched to the breaking point because the owner would never hire enough help. Then he decided it was a perfect time to take a new project — over two hours away from where anyone lived.
Multiple people quit after this announcement. I stayed for another few days and then quit. A few weeks later, he was calling everyone and begging us to come back because the property owners were furious with him over the work not even being started. I told him I’d already gotten a new job, and he swore at me and hung up.”
3. Gone.
“Management laid me, the manager, off.
In six years, I had one turnover. After they laid me off, all six of the guys reporting to me had their two weeks’ notice in.
It’s a long story but basically, the new management had no clue what they were doing and it showed when they ‘eliminated my position.'”
4. One by one.
“They hired a manager who was vicious, then did not stop her behavior. Long-term employees just quit one by one. I held on longer than most.
At my exit interview, they asked why I was leaving and I just said her name. Finally, two years later they let her go but by that time they had an entire turnover of staff.”
5. Wow.
“A private company (1924–1988) single owner d**s of old age. His family sold a Connecticut-based company to a French corporation. The French company says we are moving you guys 500 miles north to New Hampshire.
You can move at your own expense and have equivalent pay for one year after which it may be readjusted. They were expecting about 125 people to relocate with them; They got three.”
6. Pack your bags.
“Our salon lost our manager to having a new baby and becoming a stay-at-home mom. It was sad to see her go.
So our DM comes in and says he’s hiring from within the salon. He’d been looking at our sales, client retention, and whatnot. Meanwhile, for a month or so, we had no manager, but we still had paperwork and orders that needed to be done.
So one employee, Becky, took the role and did great. Meanwhile, Tara had worked there for six months at this point, and Tara was not a team player. She would put your sales commission on her account accidentally.
She would say things like she’s ‘paid to do hair not clean.’ Not to mention, she weight-shamed everyone. She found hurtful things to say about everyone.
Becky set up a cleaning schedule. She fixed a lot of simple issues that our old manager just didn’t see issues with. Our schedule was written out for the entire month. Basically, she stepped up and put in a lot of work she didn’t get paid to do. Becky also had a really bad back. She was 45 and did hair for 27 years. If anyone needed to manage, it was her. Her client list had gone down a bit, but she was still very busy.
Tara, meanwhile, was 23 and had a decent client list, and remained ‘busy.’ But here’s the thing: she wasn’t busy. Her friends would come in, and hang out. Sure, she would do a wash and blow dry for them, but that’s $20. No cutting no coloring.
When her actual clients came in, she would do their hair and after they left, she and her friends would laugh about them. Our old manager had to tell her if her friends aren’t there to get their hair done they don’t need to hang out. So, DM comes in and sees all these clients/friends waiting on Tara. His dumbass thinks that Becky overstepped her role and that Tara should be managing.
The best part: we all looked at each other and started packing our bags. Six people walked out. Tara started crying that this isn’t fair, she earned this and we were just jealous b**ches. We went as a group and rented spots at a different salon. The old one shut down a month later because we took our clients with us, and washing your friends’ hair doesn’t keep the salon afloat.”
7. Jerk.
“Boss binge-watched us on the security cameras and came back to us with the findings.”
8. A lot of issues.
“Our boss had multiple issues: trying to make us work while on vacation, underpaying us for car mileage, refusing to help with training, and lying about being at the office when she was at home.
What made us all leave was when she denied leave for our coworker whose dad had d**d unexpectedly. She asked for even just one day for the funeral and my boss refused. We covered for our coworker for the week but then all put in our notice.
The higher-ups finally figured out something was wrong for us ALL to resign and they fired her. They begged us to come back, but if they’re that blind to what’s happening, it’s not worth it.”
9. Enough is enough.
“I worked at a grocery store.
We got a new store manager who was just awful. We toughed it out (unionized, so he couldn’t do anything to us). Then we start hearing/seeing how he was treating the department managers, who were all amazing.
My department manager eventually said enough is enough and quit with a week’s notice. I left the same week, a third of my department put in notice, and half of the other department managers have since left.”
10. Union-busting.
“I had a boss that colluded with some new hires and family members to vote out the union.
We lost our pension, benefits, and guaranteed rates overnight. They only needed 40% to pass.
Everyone who voted to keep the union quit within a month.”
11. Quittin’ time.
“I quit after four years after I was going to be denied a pay raise that I was supposed to have. It put the entire management staff in shock.
A week later, over half the staff quit because they were being blamed for what management was screwing up. The district manager came in and wanted to know what the hell was going on. They finally admitted I had pretty much run the place while they were sleeping and calling in.
She fired all but one person and promptly promoted the crew leader who I had trained as the new assistant manager. Sadly, the damage was done and they were bought out less than a year later by another company because they sank their profits after I left. Linchpin.”
12. Not gonna work.
“A coworker, whose brother owned the business and no one liked, got promoted to supervisor.
Took him about 20 minutes before he started a**sing his power, ordering people to do extra hours to cover his shifts and s**t like that.
About six weeks later, basically, the entire staff had found new jobs and quit.”