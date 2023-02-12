12 People Share What They’d Do First if They Were the Last Person on Earth
1. Broken down.
“Cry hard.
I’m already not looking forward to losing any of my family but to have them ALL gone at once would break me.”
2. Let me teach you.
“Assuming animals are still alive, I’d go try to join a band of gorillas.
Teach them rock paper scissors or something.”
3. Hope you can figure it out.
“Download as much reference material as I can from the internet, including maps, before the infrastructure starts to go down.
Back it up as many ways as possible.”
4. DRUGS.
“Go to a pharmacy.
Take drugs.
Lots of drugs.”
5. I hope it works!
“As a woman: Get to a fertilization clinic and impregnate myself with some (hopefully still working) sperm.
This is my chance to become the Eve of a new population!”
6. Good idea.
“Find a famous prepper’s house that has a way to generate power(probably solar panels) and a big food supply then I would hit the supermarket and take all foods that expire soon because a lot I probably can’t t create myself.
I would print out a lot guides and information i can find on the internet as i have no idea if it will remain operative. I don’t think food will be hard to come by for the first couple of years as i could probably survive the stock that people/supermarkets have.
I would then go to a police station to get some guns and ammunition to protect myself from wildlife and possible other survivors and eventually shoot myself through the head as i can’t think this will be fun for more than a couple of years.
Then i would need to find a large truck and weld battering ram in front of it (to clear the roads). I’d probably take one or two dogs as companions. And explore the shit out the world. I’d go the all the places im not supposed to go, Area 51, find out what’s going on in the Vatican, Check out loads of government secrets.”
7. Don’t get stuck.
“The first thing I do is go to the hardware store and get a ton of those triangular door stops — the rubber ones you get to jam under a door to keep it open.
The last thing I want to do is end up trapped in some parking garage stairwell and slowly d** of thirst.”
8. Got it all figured out.
“Break into the fanciest house I can find and live in it.
Gather supplies.
Read survival/farming books.”
9. Here we go!
“Just go to a shady website.
Somehow hot single women would spawn near your location.
It’s easy after that.”
10. You know how to fly a plane?
“Loot every gamestore, grocery stores, Domino’s.
Then drive to an airport, and fly a plane to a dream hotel.
Enjoy my last few days before the world collapses.”
11. What’s going on in there?
“Area 51 would be my first trip.
Not for aliens, but just to see what they’re working on.”
12. That works.
“Go and find a farm where food is already growing and live there.
Yes, there will be tinned stuff, but I am going to need a supply of fresh food also that I can maintain.”
