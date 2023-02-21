Is She Wrong for Causing Her Roommate to Miss the Birth of His Child? People Responded.
Just by the headline alone, it seems like there are a whole lot of issues going on here with these roommates.
And it looks like things might have just gotten a little more complicated.
But is this woman an a**hole for what she did?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to take my roommate’s son for few hours and causing him to miss the birth of his baby?
“I, 22 y/o , am in college.
I live in an a rental apt w/ my roommate , Simon, 28 y/o , & his 4 y/o son. The mother of the child is deceased and he got together with his now ex gf but broke up 4 months ago. He was expecting a baby w/ her and the baby was born this past wednesday.
I was in the middle of studying and preparing for my exam when Simon barged in telling me his ex gf’s mom just called him and said she was in labor and he had to go to the hospital. He started begging me to take his son for few hrs (prbly til midnight) so he could be there for his baby’s birth.
I declined and said I had so little time left and needed to focus on studying. He begged saying that I wouldn’t even feel his son’s presence but the kids so hyper active and hard to deal with basically. He started raising his voice at me saying I was being mean for no reason and he had no one else he knows that could take his son , I told him he could of prepared for this by hiring a babysitter.
He started going off saying that I was being unhelpful on purpose. I told him to get out of my room. He said he’d just leave the kid with me then. I told him I’d call the cops as soon he do that which made him back off. He was fuming , he took his son and left and came back the next day telling me that I just caused him to miss the birth of his baby and that he’ll never forgive me for what I’d done.
He’s been avoiding me since it happened. AITA?”
Now it’s time to see how Reddit users reacted.
One reader said she’s NTA and that her roommate is at fault for not making arrangements.
Another Reddit user said the roommate is an a**hole for not planning ahead.
And this individual said she’s NTA and the roommate’s behavior is inappropriate.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, friends, kids, parents, reddit, relationships