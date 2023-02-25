Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Eating a Cupcake Outside Away From His Family
What could possibly come between a man and his cupcake?
Well, apparently, his wife and his daughter…
Just what the heck is going on here?
Check out this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page to get the whole story.
AITA for eating my cupcake outside?
“I have a 10 years old daughter who loves frosting. Every week I buy cupcakes for me, my wife and her and she always eats my frosting.
These past few weeks I decided to eat my cupcake before going inside. She asked me where my cupcake is and I told her I don’t like cupcakes anymore so I only bought two.
It worked for a while but last night when I was enjoying my cupcake before going inside she caught me and ran to her mom to tell her how much of a Terrible dad I am to “steal her frostings for weeks”
She is sulking and my wife thinks I’m the ah and I’m acting childish and should just let her have it but it’s easy for her to say when she has never given up HER frosting.
AITA?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person said he’s an a**hole because he has failed to teach his child life lessons.
And this reader argued that this article should be a ESH: Everyone Sucks Here.
Another Reddit user also said he’s an a**hole because he lied and took the easy way out.