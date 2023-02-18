People Talk About Stereotypes That Come With Specific Drinks People Order
What does your drink say about you?
Apparently, based on these answers from AskReddit users, it says quite a bit!
So let’s see if your drink made the list!
1. Fireball!
“When a customer orders a fireball for himself, a Coke for his young friend, some blow**b shots for the two ladies with their boyfriends across the bar, and two cosmopolitans for their boyfriends….a d**n cool bar-fight is about to happen.”
2. A**hole drink.
“The woman who ordered a Lemon Drop is the only person to this day who has screamed at me at work, so I’ll say that’s a drink for high maintenance a**holes.”
3. Fancy!
“My city has a very fancy (and very good) gin bar in it which stocks around 500 gins and has become a huge destination for hipster tourists and gin-obsessed mums.
Used to be people coming to my bar would ask for a gin and tonic. Now people coming to my bar ask what gins we have and make me explain every ingredient and the philosophy behind every d**n one before deciding.
So the stereotype in my city is you’re either asking about gin, which means you’re a tourist/instagram nerd or you’re complaining about everyone in front of you asking about gin in which case you’re a local.
Few weeks back a dude was second in line for ten full minutes because the lady in front of him wanted the history of East London Batch 2 and he spent the whole time pulling faces at me over her shoulder.
Moment he gets to the bar only thing he says is ‘Gin Bar has a lot to f**king answer for. Gimme a d**n beer.’”
4. Loud and obnoxious.
“P**n Star Martinis.
I’m going to be loud and obnoxious all night, and my vomit is going to be neon orange when i’ve drank 5 of these.”
5. Gangster.
“Used to be a bartender in a pub in London. Typical pub, you’re selling a lot of beer, the odd cider or glass of wine.
There was a local gangster type that even the other hard b**tards in the pub used to be wary of. Friendly enough guy, but definitely not someone anyone wanted to be on the wrong side of.
He drank nothing but bright pink Watermelon Bacardi Breezers. Taught me not to judge.”
6. Fun!
“We had a bar nearby that would “guess your drink.” Basically the bartender would profile you and try to figure out what you would order.
He would write it on the beer napkin thing and turn it over after you ordered. If he got it wrong you got a tiny discount. It was good fun.”
7. Uh oh.
“Vodka water with lime for the sorority girl who wants to cut calories, then drinks 8 of them and gets blackout pizza from the place next door.”
8. This is great.
“Once in NYC I overheard a dude ordering a “Seven Seas”.
Turned out it’s “A splash of the first seven things the bartender sees”.
Yep, instantly judged as an al**holic.”
9. Not joking.
“As a grown man who orders Shirley Temples I can say the stereotype is usually that I’m joking.
I’m not.”
10. The breakdown.
“From my experience if you order a Bud Light/ Miller Light/ Budweiser with a shot of Bourbon or Whisky you probably work a manual labor intensive job.
Most older women want vodka with water/tonic/soda. Younger women tend to order vodka with cranberry or sweeter mixed drinks. Younger men tend to order IPA’s or Craft Beers.
I can always tell who just turned 21 due to all the complex sweet shots with fancy names being ordered. Old ladies that want to party usually start with Margaritas. I bartend on the weekends at a shot and beer spot, so I don’t get a lot variety.”
11. Flexing.
“Vegas bombs.
Either having a great time and one guy is flexing cash with a bunch of friends…will tip well.”
12. Just a pint.
“Pint of bitter.
I’m a middle aged man who is going to stand by the bar silently until my other middle aged man friend comes and then we’re going to sit silently and watch the football and only speak to ask who’s round it is.
Always a lovely bloke though.”
13. Might have a problem.
“Any variety of boilermaker…guaranteed the customer is an al**holic.
I had a guy who would regularly order 22 oz bottles of some limited run micro-brew.
He preferred the beer poured over ice with a shot of vodka added. He also didn’t own a vehicle, unless you count a bicycle as a vehicle.”
14. A real jokester.
“”One Caucasian Please”.
Neckbeard fedora dude ordered about 10 White Russians from me one night and called them “Caucasians” everytime while chuckling to himself every time he came up to the bar.”