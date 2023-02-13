She Expects Her Partner To Let Her Dog Out While He’s on Staycation. Is She Wrong?
There are way too many eyebrow-raising posts about bad partner behavior on Reddit to count, but you would think by now crappy partners would realize that mistreating a beloved pet is the quickest way to get shown the exit.
OP here has been with her boyfriend for around three years. They live together and she has a dog that was hers before they met; she says the dog and her boyfriend get along great.
AITA for expecting my partner to let my dog out while he was on staycation?
“My partner (36m) was on staycation last week for 3 days, but never once let my dog out and said it wasn’t his problem.
So, I accept your judgment.
I have a dog “Spud” I got before we got together, they adore each other and it’s really sweet. Since Spud is my dog, all of his care and bills are my responsibility, I would never, ever ask or expect Tommy to ever care for him in any way, normally.
Tommy literally does NOTHING to care for my dog aside from snuggle, but that’s a two-way street, lol.
Anyway, since Spud is normally home alone for about 9 hours each day, I do things to keep him occupied (he normally sleeps but still), like hide treats for him to find before I leave, have a feeder ball out, leave the blinds up so he can people watch the pond and walking trail at our apartment, check in via Blink, leave a YouTube dog channel on, you get it.
Sometimes I also come home during lunch to let him out and snuggle. I wanted to hire a dog-walker, but Tommy said absolutely not since he’s scared we’ll get our stuff stolen.
My (36f) partner, “Tommy” (36m), was home on staycation last week Monday through Wednesday, meaning he had five days off. He was home all day, and maybe left the house once or twice to get himself some food, but that was it.
Since Tommy was home though, I thought he’d be nice enough to take him out in the middle of the day to let him pee. He didn’t on Monday and I brought it up, he said, “No, I won’t, because then he’ll expect it.”
Like wtf? Tommy thinks because Spud can control himself no problem for 12 hours if necessary (happened before we got together when a pet sitter didn’t pull through and didn’t tell me until I had already paid and left for my day trip.
Yes I got a refund and Spud was ok but still, not ideal), he didn’t want to “spoil” him by letting him out during the day. I told him he didn’t need a full walk, but a couple minutes to pee on the lawn would make him feel better. He wouldn’t even have had to step more than 10 feet away from the apartment door.
I reminded him on weekends he gets walked and let out a lot more and is still fine during the week, but Tommy still insisted he didn’t care and said I was acting like a d!ck about it (no, I didn’t yell or get dramatic).
Spud is my dog after all, but am I wrong for hoping Tommy would help him out and just let him out for 2 minutes to pee?”
Reddit is the place to go to find out, so let’s see what they had to say!
This person thinks that if you care about animals at all, no one would have to ask you to do this.
More than one commenter even found the whole scenario a bit creepy.
If you can’t trust him to be kind to a dog, what can you trust him with?
Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, animals, ask reddit, askreddit, dogs, relationships, staycation