Feb 16, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 723

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Buffalo Bills dedication
Rocket robot goes rogue
Everyone with a smartphone is a professional photographer
Folding chair or Swiss army knife move?
Hairless hamster
Scream
IKEA fashion
Old MacDonald IRL
Long exposure photo of wind turbines
Genius combo
A masterpiece revealed
Cosplay Prince Charming from Shrek
Perfect timing
City replaces all light posts but bird homes stay
Key lime pie pops
Hey, groceries are expensive!
Classic Star Trek reactions
Cool algae pattern
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Erling Haaland is football’s Norse god
People Are Sharing Jokes That Are Technically Correct but Not “Correct” Correct
In the Dating World, Crafting the Perfect Message Is Its Own Art Form
Don’t Ignore These Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles
Inside the Fight to Fly Over National Parks
Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing
How to learn to not fear heights
Family Gets $700K Worth of Revenge After Neighbor Chops Down Their Tree
This Dark Humpty Dumpty Theory Will Haunt You
The Tiny Island Where Men Have Their Own Language

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

