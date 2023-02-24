Feb 23, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 724

Definition of Shirk Report The Shirk Report Volume 724

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Highest place on planet
The good life
Can you balance 7 Cheerios on your head?
Japanese game show version of ‘Squid Game’
Never give up
Dino chop shop
Then there’s this jerk
Start to finish oil painting
Lion King on vacay
Another day on the job
Golf cart finds new hazard
Picasso moth
Automatic loading system of Danish CAESAR 155mm artillery
Wedding cookie table
Giving in
Current wait time for Toyotas
The glacier rivers of Alaska
Sunset from above the clouds
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

What Financial Splurge Do You Not Regret? People Responded.
The Cheapest And Most Expensive Appliances On Your Electricity Bill
Into the Sparkly Heart of Zazzle’s Font War
Why We Text ‘LOL’ When A Situation Couldn’t Be Less Laughable
The artist creating live portraits of his muses
Muscle memory is real, but it’s probably not what you think
The indoor farm revolution
When Joe Pesci Released an Album as ‘Cousin Vinny’
Can Germany Be a Great Military Power Again?
11 Great Movies That Not Enough People Have Seen

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 724 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 724

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter